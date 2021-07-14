Sidney pool closed due to vandalism

SIDNEY — The Sidney Water Park is closed Wednesday, July 14, due to vandalism during the previous night, according to the city of Sidney.

Sidney Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier confirmed the filter building was vandalized overnight.

“We are not sure if (the pool) will be opening tomorrow,” Gaier said. “We are going to try; it is our goal, but not sure yet.”

The city of Sidney’s Facebook page said, “Due to a break in and severe vandalism at the Sidney Water Park overnight, all swim lessons and the senior water aerobics classes are cancelled and the Park will closed for swimming today, July 14. Every effort will be made to be able to open the facility tomorrow, July 15. Please check back for updates. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Sidney Police are currently investigating the incident, Gaier said, referring any further questions to police.

During the Sidney Recreation Board meeting Monday, Gaier said the Sidney pool has been the busiest this season than it has been in the last 10 years.

A city of Sidney park ranger enters a utility building at the Sidney water park on Wednesday, July 14. The filter building at the Sidney Water Park was vandalized during the previous night, causing the city to close the municipal pool Wednesday and possibly on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN071521PoolVandalized-1.jpg A city of Sidney park ranger enters a utility building at the Sidney water park on Wednesday, July 14. The filter building at the Sidney Water Park was vandalized during the previous night, causing the city to close the municipal pool Wednesday and possibly on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

