Jury finds man guilty of grand theft of a firearm

SIDNEY – A jury found a 27-year-old man guilty of stealing a pistol during a trial Tuesday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Skyler Warren Williamson was found guilty of grand theft of a firearm, a third degree felony, Tuesday during a jury trial. He was convicted of stealing a Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol on April 27.

The state, represented by Shelby County Prosecutor Timothy Sell, presented its case then Dustin Davis, an assistant Shelby County public defender representing Williamson, presented his case.

After closing arguments, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

The case now proceeds to the Shelby County Adult Probation Department for a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31.

Williamson’s bond was continued.

In other actions:

• Shayla C. Skeens, 24, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a probation violation stemming from a 2020 conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 23 days served in jail.

After her release from prison, Skeens will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Brittany Lea Allen, 28, of Celina, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was granted credit for 23 days served in jail.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, was dismissed.

After her release from prison, Allen will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Nathan Wayne Marlow, 38, was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program on a probation violation stemming from a 2018 conviction on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony.

If all fines and court costs are paid, Marlow will be eligible for early release after 60 days.

Additionally, his community control sanctions were continued.

• Aaron D. Roebuck, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 days incarceration on the bracelet program for a probation violation stemming from a 2020 conviction on a charge of attempted theft, a fifth degree felony.

He also must continue his medical assisted treatment, continue his community control sanctions and pay costs.

• Jason Ronald Fox, 24, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program on an amended charge of criminal damaging, a first degree misdemeanor.

Fox previously was charged with arson, a fourth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Along with probation, Fox was ordered to serve up to five years of probation, successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, obtain his GED diploma, pay $1,500 in restitution and pay court costs.

• Mark A. McWhorter, 44, of Springfield, was sentenced to 10 days in the Shelby County Jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2018 conviction on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor.

He also must pay costs and continue his community control sanctions.

• Trisha Raylene Murphy, 23, of Piqua, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, two additional charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Murphy must successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility and must pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Courtney M. Ackley, 35, of Dayton, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

Along with probation, Ackley must pay a $250 fine, successfully complete Recovery Defined in Montgomery County, successfully complete New Chapter Sober Housing and pay all costs of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Laura M. Taborn, 49, of Sidney, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility for a probation violation stemming from a conviction on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony.

She also must pay costs and continue her community control sanctions.

