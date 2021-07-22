125 Years

July 22, 1896

The members of the Companies B, F, and K of the 20th Ohio Veterans volunteers, with their families and friends held a meeting for organization and picnic at the headquarters of Neal Post yesterday. It was the intention to have held it at the fairgrounds, but unfavorable weather drove them indoors. The occasion was the 32nd anniversary of the battle of Atlanta in which the regiment took a distinguished part. Capt. W.A. Skillen was elected president, John Smith, secretary, and S.D. Young, treasurer.

—————-

Hugh T. Mathers and his sisters, Miss Lou T. Mathers and Mrs. Jean McCaslin have obtained a temporary injunction to prevent Ed J. Wagner from diverting a water course flowing through their farm in Orange Township. The defendant has a farm of 58 acres adjoining a farm of 310 acres belonging to the plaintiffs.

100 Years

July 22, 1921

The Red Arrow Club of Sidney, composed of men who served in the 32nd division during the war has a charter membership of 13. This includes: Edward Kupper, Alex Paxattaniasion, Robert Roth, Harvey Hewitt, Wallace Masteller, Frank Thirion, William Horstman, Charles W. Minnier, William E. Shane, Waldo Sharp, and Leroy Bland.

—————

A.W. Barthalomew, of Sidney, has been elected by the Marion Board of Education as a coordinator for the vocational department at Marion High School. Mr. Barthalomew has been a resident of Sidney for the past six months, employed in an engineering capacity by the Peerless Bread Machine Co. and Pioneer Pole and Shaft Co.

75 YEARS

July 22, 1946

Members of the various Shelby County 4-H groups have planned a special outing coming up on August 1. There are so many going to the 4-H conference in Cincinnati that special transportation arrangements have been made. A special B&O train will arrive in Sidney to take the members there. They will get to see Coney Island and take a one-day tour of the city.

50 Years

July 22, 1971

GREENVILLE Construction is under way at the Brethren Home here on the third phase of development which will provide an addition to house 160 elderly residents. When the construction is completed the home will accommodate 350 residents and employ more than 200 persons.

Freytag and Freytag, Sidney architects, report that the new buildings are multi-level of reinforced concrete construction and will add 318,000 square feet of floor space.

—————

Winners for the July 4 flower show, held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, are being announced. The event was sponsored by the Shelby County Garden Clubs.

Best of show for a tricolor rose went to Mrs. John Kookootsedes with Mrs. Sam Winemiller the horticultural sweepstakes winner. Miss Mary Jelly was the tricolor junior winner and was the sweepstakes winner in the junior division. The best of show arrangement award went to Mrs. Joslin Stockstill.

25 Years

July 22, 1996

Bucky Albers wants all his Shelby County friends to know he is going to be fine. The long time and much loved Dayton Daily News sports writer hails from Fort Loramie. He developed thyroid cancer a number of years ago and successfully fought it. The disease has now returned but Bucky is confident he will prevail this time as well.

—————

The Atlanta Olympics will feature volunteers from all over the country- including this county. Melanie (Keifer) Walker will be one of them. She will be inputing data from the gymnastics competition into an IBM computer. It is a big commitment for Melanie, as she operates two gymnasiums, a mobile gymnastics program, a pro shop and a stamping business along with her husband, Rick. It is a “once in a life time experience,” she stated.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org