Council OKs Shaffer Metal Fab replat request

SIDNEY — A replat request to create one new lot at Shaffer Metal Fab, on Commerce Drive, was approved Monday evening by the Sidney City Council.

A resolution was adopted by council for the request of Ferguson Construction, on behalf of Commerce SG Ltd., to replat two lots to create one new lot on the west side of Commerce Drive. The property is located in the I-2, general industrial district, at 2031 Commerce Drive.

The northern lot is currently developed with an industrial building, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said. A site plan application is currently under review for a building addition.

The replat will result in one new lot with 5.241 acres. The replat also vacates utility easements on the shared lot line. All other existing utility easements and DP&L easements remain. The new lot meets all zoning code and subdivision regulations for lot size, frontage, and lot depth to width ratio.

Council also adopted a resolution to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to advertise for bids for the Sidney Airport runway drainage repairs.

In other business, City Council adopted an ordinance to asses the cost of the demolition of a dangerous building at 314 N. Ohio Ave. in September 2020.

Despite multiple communications with the owner, Dulworth said no substantive action was taken to stabilize or demolish a rear addition to the multi-family residence in danger of collapse. After the owner failed to take action, the city solicited bids from contractors in December 2020 and directed the selected contractor to demolish the dangerous portion.

The cost to the city to complete the demolition totaled $19,350 and was completed February 2021. The owner has been invoiced twice for the cost of the demolition, she said, but no payments have been made.

Council was also introduced to an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for the year 2021.

Council member Darryl Thurber was absent Monday and was excused by City Council.

At the end of the meeting during council member comments, Ed Hamaker shared a concern from a homeowner about grass planted in the right of way out in front of a property between the side walk and street. Hamaker conveyed the message from the street department that it is the property owner’s responsibility to water and tend to that grass, not contractors of the construction at the location.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared a message of appreciation from the family of Ronald E. Leckey, who passed away in June and worked for the city of Sidney. Barhorst also informed council of a recent Ohio settlement on the ongoing opioid litigation, which will pay up to $829 million to the the state of Ohio and it’s political subdivisions, including Sidney, over a 19 year period. The trail date is pending law suits and is scheduled for September. Also, Barhorst said he spoke with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who was visiting Johnston Farm & Indian Agency Sunday afternoon, about matters pertaining to the city of Sidney.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to discuss possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project and the employment of a public employee. No action was taken by council after members returned to the regular session.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.

