Botkins Police seek help with burglary

BOTKINS — Botkins Police and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to find a man accused of burglarizing a Botkins residence.

A residence in the 200 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins was burglarized on Monday, May 31, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m. by an unknown white male who is 5-feet 8-inches-tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and was wearing a black t-shirt and black “cabby” hat. According to the press release, the individual was driving a silver Toyota Corolla with either no license plate or a temporary tag in the back window. The suspect left traveling south on South Sycamore Street.

The Botkins Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Botkins Police Department at 937-693-4341. Information may also be submitted to Police Chief Tom Glass at 937-693-4341, at policechief@botkinsohio.com or through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-492-8477.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Callers will remain anonymous.

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.