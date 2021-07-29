125 Years

July 29, 1896

The Anna oil well has been the source of considerable trouble to the operator drilling it for some time. It was finally decided yesterday to shoot the well and clean it out before drilling further. Since then all the casing has been removed except 15 feet which seems to have disappeared entirely. Work of cleaning out has not yet been completed, so as to know what the result of the shot has been

—————-

The candle that has been burning in Ed Pfaadt’s grocery window burned out at 14 minutes of three this afternoon. It had been burning just 91 hours and 46 minutes. Of the hundreds of guesses made, Thomas Stewart, of Maple Street, claims the honor of coming nearest the exact time, his guess being 90 hours. He will accordingly have the privilege of selecting a prize, a bicycle, a suit of clothes or a dress.

—————

Enroute home from Ireland, George A. Marshall, and Samuel Guy arrived in New York today.

100 Years

July 29, 1921

Dr. Ailes, county health officer, today received a report on the water at Evergreen Lake, having sent to Columbus samples from both the pump near the house and from the spring near the lake. The tests show the well water from the pump is perfectly satisfactory, but the water from the spring is not fit to drink, with bacteria of high intestinal organisms being present.

—————

The 63rd annual picnic and shoot of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Aug. 10. Several interesting matches are expected to be held.

—————

The Sidney Kiwanis baseball team continued its winning ways at Dayton last evening, when the locals blasted the Dayton Kiwanis team by a score of 13 to 4. Taylor and Anderson formed the battery for Sidney with the former limiting the Daytonians to four hits.

75 Years

July 29, 1946

All community ceiling price lists, including those on dry groceries, poultry, eggs, butter and cheese, as well as on fresh fruits and vegetables are revoked, the OPA district office announced today. However, new community ceiling price lists will be back on Aug. 1 on fresh fruits and vegetables and new lists are promised on dry groceries by Aug. 5.

—————

G.W. and E.W. Poppe have retired from the grocery business after more than a quarter of a century serving residents of the Kettlersville community, and have turned the business over to the former’s son and son-in-law, Paul Poppe and George Kindred. The two former servicemen purchased the business the first of this month.

50 Years

July 29, 1971

Another week went by Tuesday without a Lucky Barrel winner as the name of Mary L. Elliott, 704 Michigan Street, was drawn at Dorsey’s Downtowne, but she had not registered. The barrel is not at Kaufman’s store where the prize remains at $600.

—————

This year’s Shelby County Fair premium list, a 150-page book of fair events and regulations, is dedicated to Ernest (Rube) Martin and Stanley (Pete) Platfoot, two deceased members of the Shelby County Fair board.

Ernest Martin, who died in May, 1970, was elected to the board in 1947. He served as treasurer from 1948 until his death. Stanley Platfoot was a new member of the Shelby County Fair board. He was sworn in as a member just three weeks before his death in November, 1970.

25 Years

July 29, 1996

Catching on the news from fair week- the demolition derby Sidney night was a Sidney affair. Grabbing top honors was Mike Bodenmiller of Sidney. “My car held together long enough to win it, finally.” He said after the race. His car rammed the vehicle driven by Craig Lewis. Bodenmiller’s wheels got hung up, but the judges let him continue and he went on to win. Johnny Ward of Sidney got second and Dalan Day of Sidney was fourth.

————

The Jannides family of Sidney surely has a story to tell. Their son gave them a gift of a trip to Atlanta to watch the summer Olympics. They were in Centennial Park just before the bomb went off. Shortly after they left they heard about the explosion. “We were stunned,” Mary Jannides said. The members taking the trip included Mary, Spiros, Michael, Christa and Eric, her fiancé. They loved the rest of their trip, however.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

