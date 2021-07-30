Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases double in past week

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s active COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the past week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,846 cases of COVID-19 with 167 hospitalizations and 97 deaths during the pandemic. Two new hospitalizations were reported since last week.

There are 4,685 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 64 active cases – up from the 31 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,126,625 cases of COVID-19 with 61,833 hospitalizations, 8,458 intensive care admissions and 20,490 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 1,205 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 631 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 80 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 47, and intensive care admissions are up with six reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of five.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 86.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 20.6 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 77.4 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 45.8 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 14,711 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 30.28% of the population and up 147 people since last week. Statewide, 5,745,422 people have been vaccinated, which is 49.15% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

