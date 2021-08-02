Champion animals auctioned off Friday

SIDNEY — Champion lambs, ducks, chickens, cattle, goats and turkeys were sold during the 2021 Shelby County Junior Fair livestock sale Friday.

The animal to sell for the most Friday was the grand champion beef steer. It was sold by Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, member of Anna Livestock, to 36 buyers for $3,800. The buyers were Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Adams Funeral Home, Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St. Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Alvetro Orthodontics, Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, Inn Between Restaurant, JR Cattle, Anna Young Farmers, Kipp Farms, Laneview Farms LLC, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Plastipak Packaging Inc, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Garrett & Megan Serr, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Spring Creek Corporation, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barker Insurance Agency and Show Cattle, Ron and Marcia Wiessinger, Zimpfer Farms, Schafer Propane, Sidney Auto Tech, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Theresa Zimpfer, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC.

The reserve champion steer was sold by Abigail Barhorst, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, member of Anna Livestock, for $3,675. The 17 buyers were Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St. Henry, Allenbaugh Insurance, First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barhorst Farms, Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty, Wreaths by Holly, Beck’s Hybrids, Germain of Sidney, and Huelskamp Welding LLC.

Zach Ambos, 17, of Anna, son of Mike and Jennifer Ambos, member of Anna Livestock, took dairy beef feeder grand champion. Ambos did not sell his grand champion; he took it home instead.

Bailey Gehret, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Matthew and Ashley Gehret, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sold the reserve champion dairy beef feeder to seven buyers for $525. The buyers were Tony Bornhorst, Dell-Delight Farms, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Kloeppel Livestock Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Wagner’s IGA Market, and Schafer Propane.

Levi Delaet, 15, of Russia, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, member of Russia Livestock, sold the grand champion dairy steer to 10 buyers for $705. The buyers were Custom Foam Products Inc., Chad amd Ann Delaet, Industrial Recyclers, Inn Between Restaurant, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Schafer Oil Company, Schafer Propane, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

Hanna Heitkamp, 18, of Russia, daughter of Tom and Renee Heitkamp, member of Russia Livestock, sold the reserve grand champion dairy steer to nine buyers for $775. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Allenbaugh Insurance, First National Bank of New Bremen, Goffena Furniture Inc, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Schafer Oil Company, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., and Bohman Ag Service.

The grand champion market goat was sold by Leigha Larger, 11, of Piqua, daughter of Ted Larger and Samantha Hoelscher, member of Scissors to Sheep, to nine buyers for $1,325. The buyers were Buckeye Ford, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Kurt Ehemann, Gibbs Farms LLC, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney Auto Tech, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

The reserve grand champion market goat was sold by Willow Canan, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, member of Anna Livestock, to seven buyers for $950. The buyers were Canan Trucking, First National Bank of New Bremen, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Jon Ingle, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, and Judge Jeff Beigel.

The grand champion meat turkey was sold by Carson Shoffner, 13, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jennifer Shoffner, member of Anna Livestock to 10 buyers for $950. The buyers were Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Brandt Farms, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Detailed Machining Inc., MKM FARM, Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Wreaths by Holly, and Judge Jeff Beigel.

The reserve champion meat turkey was sold by Mallory Havenar, of Sidney, daughter of Amy and Britt Havenar, member of Anna Livestock, to six buyers for $480. The buyers were Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Brandt Farms, Goffena Furniture Inc., Matt and Mike Goffena, Shelby County Ag Educators, Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, and Judge Jeff Beigel.

The grand and reserve grand champion market lamb was sold by Denton Homan, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, who is a member of Botkins Livestock.

The grand champion market lamb was sold by Homan to 16 buyers for $1,225. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Donald A. Sommer Inc., First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Alvetro Orthodontics, Inn Between Restaurant, Lacal Equipment, Minster Bank, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Studio 802 Salon, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Leugers Ins/Auto Owners, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Homan Farms.

Homan sold the reserve grand champion market lamb to 14 buyers for $925. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Buckeye Insurance, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Donald A. Sommer Inc., First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Alvetro Orthodontics, Lacal Equipment, Minster Bank, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, and Homan Farms.

The grand champion meat duck was sold by Addison Brewer, 19, of New Bremen, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, member of Paw Prints, to J A M Trucking for $1,000.

The reserve champion duck was sold by Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, the daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, member of Kettlerville Livestock, to Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann for $300.

The grand champion pen of fryers chicken was sold by Reilly Sommer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, member of Anna FFA, to nine buyers for $1,100. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St. Henry, Hair Expressions, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sorensen Insurance Agency, Jill Sparks, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., TMP Trucking, and Schnippel Construction Inc.

Reilly Sommer also sold the grand champion single broiler chicken to seven buyers for $975. The buyers were Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St. Henry, M & T Mowers, Sorensen Insurance Agency, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., TMP Trucking, and Schnippel Construction Inc.

The reserve champion pen of fryers chicken was sold by Leanne York, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, member of Russia Livestock, to 11 buyers for $950. The buyers were Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, and Bohman Ag Service.

The champion broiler pen chicken was sold by Tyler King, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, member of Kettlerville Livestock, to 14 buyers for $1,300. The buyers were Buckeye Ford, First National Bank of New Bremen, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, Anna Young Farmers, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc, Edward Jones-Danielle Sielschott, Lacal Equipment, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Crown of Beauty, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, and Sunrise Cooperative Inc.

The reserve champion broiler pen chicken was sold by Nathan York, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, member of Russia Livestock, to 12 buyers for $775. The buyers were C & H Trucking Co., Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, First National Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, and Bohman Ag Service.

The grand champion single fryer chicken was sold by Ben York, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, member of Russia Livestock, to 12 buyers for $775. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Custom Foam Products Inc., First National Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Sidney Body CAESTAR, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, and Bohman Ag Service.

The reserve champion single fryer chicken was sold by Porter Depinet, of Sidney, son of Desiree and Joel Depinet, member of Shelby County Livestock, to Detailed Machining Inc. for $400.

Seth Walls, of Sidney, son of Jenifer and Shane Walls, member of the McCartyville Producers, sold the reserve champion single broiler chicken to the Inn Between Restaurant for $200.

More Junior Fair livestock sale results will be published in Wednesday’s paper.

