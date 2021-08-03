125 years

August 3, 1896

Tawawa Lake has been the scene of very many pleasant occasions, but none exceeded the one there last evening, when Miss Clara Way and Miss Florence Orbison entertained about 30 of their friends at that cool, refreshing resort. An enjoyable evening was spent by the guests in boating, dancing, and different games.

Miss Weiler, of Hamilton, has been elected teacher of drawing and penmanship in the Sidney Public Schools at a salary of $300 per year.

100 years

August 3, 1921

Members of city council at their meeting last evening authorized the director of public service to advertise for bids for the contract for street lighting on a sliding scale, the contract to provide for installation of a white way system within the period of one year.

———

Details of a new continent in the Antarctic region, described as rich in oils, minerals, and furs, are contained in a cable from Sydney, New South Wales. Announcement of the findings came from the British Antarctic expedition headed by Dr. Cope who left England in 1920.

75 years

August 3, 1946

Uhlman’s manager Ernest Keiser in some manner accumulated some 150 buzzing, meaningful bees in his auto yesterday. So instead of parking in front of the store he drove a block away and halted, trusting the bees would depart at their leisure. They did. Only they collected a hundred more buddy-buddys and flew directly into the auto of K.G. Gamertsfelder parked in front of the Uhlman store.

———

Three city officials are spending today visiting other communities which have water-softening plants with a view to securing information relative to a proposed installation in Sidney. Mayor Wheeler, Service Director Aneshansley and Councilman John Minton expected to visit plants in Portland and Greensburg, Ind, and Fort Recovery and St. Marys, O.

50 years

August 3, 1971

The Shelby County Fair rolled inexorably into its third day this morning and although the first two days fell below last year’s attendance, officials were optimistic about the end result. “I think this is more or less a sign of the economy,” the fair secretary, Marvin Sollman, said.

———

Nelson “Jake” Wildermuth of Anna has been named “Hard Hatter of the Month” by a publication of the same name. Wildermuth is equipment superintendent for the Milligan Construction Company of Sidney.

25 years

August 3, 1996

ATLANTA (AP) – For five hours, Richard Jewell sat glumly on the step to his apartment, watching federal agents cart away his worldly goods. Eighty miles away, agents picked through a rented storage shed and his previous home, a secluded cabin overlooking the Chattahoochee River. By early today, authorities had not said whether they had found evidence indicating that the “hero” of Saturday’s attack on Centennial Olympic Park could be the same person who left a timed pipe bomb in the midst of a festive crowd.

———

RUSSIA – Russia Local School District’s new superintendent wants to correct a perceived problem of lack of communication between school officials and community residents. Vern Rosenbeck officially starts today as the new superintendent of Russia Local Schools. He replaces Gary Reed, who resigned to become principal at Northwood School in Sidney. New faces at Russia in addition to the superintendent are: Brad Francis, junior high math; Connie Brunswick, grades 1-12 music; Cindy Schulze speech therapist; Yvonne Debbe Chapter I reading for fifth and sixth grades; Kim Borchers, first grade; Jenni Guillozet, fourth grade and Angie Nerderman, part time gifted education grades 4-6 .

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

