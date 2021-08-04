125 years

August 4, 1896

A meeting will be held at the second ward hose house on North Main Avenue Thursday evening for the purpose of organizing a silver club. All persons interested are requested to be present.

———

The first game on the new baseball grounds in East Sidney will be played tomorrow afternoon at 2:15 p.m. A picked team of players will meet the regular Sidney team. Some of the best players in Sidney are expected to participate in the game. An admission fee of 10 cents will be charged to help defray expenses incurred by the club.

100 years

August 4, 1921

Headed by S.A. Probst, special prohibition officer from Dayton, Deputy Sheriff Chas. Woolley and Harry Oldham visited a place in the Russia area this morning and confiscated three quarts of whiskey, two bottles of beer and two bottles of elderberry blossom wine, reports having come to law enforcement officials that liquor was being sold in the Russia area.

———

The present unemployment conditions are given as the reason for the immediate suspension of the use of prison labor in connection with highway construction. The suspension was ordered Saturday by Gov. Harry L. Davis following a conference with the director of highways and public works.

75 years

August 4, 1946

Raymond W. Stockstill, doctor of veterinary medicine, who has been practicing here with his grandfather, Dr. W.D. Stockstill, has opened an office on Liberty Street in Quincy.

———

Only 3.2 beer may be sold in Sidney during the time for holding the Shelby County fair it was disclosed today by Chief of Police William O’Leary and Juvenile Judge Robert A. Eshman, following a study of the sections of the general code of Ohio which prohibits the sale of intoxicating beverages within two miles of the county fair.

50 years

August 4, 1971

Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney, was awarded the contract for construction of the Indian Museum Information Center on the Johnston Farm, north of Piqua.

———

The crowning touch for the 1971 Shelby County junior fair came at 8:30 Monday night when Deb Maurer, Botkins, was crowned fair queen, and Sam Pellman, Sidney, was voted king.

25 years

August 4, 1996

PHOTO: Practicing for the upcoming season are Anna High School varsity cheerleaders Angela Althauser, Kelly Buehler, Amy Barhorst, Betsy Elsass, Randi Billing and Shanna Stombaugh.

PHOTO: Members of the Stratford Strings rehearse for an upcoming performance in conjunction with the Artrain’s visit to Sidney. Practicing are Carolyn Westerbeck, Debbie Mertz, Janet Dilbone and Sarah Harlamert.

———

New teachers in the Sidney City Schools include Mike Keiser, Sidney High; Linda Winner, Lowell; James Whitman, Sidney High; and Stephanie Engelhaupt, Emerson. Other new teachers are Andrea Leaf, Longfellow; Lynn Powelson, Whittier/Longfellow; Julie Davis, Northwood; Carrie Weaver, Bridgeview; Tricia Brautigam, Sidney High; and Lynda Kinder, Central/Lowell. Assigned to Central Elementary School are Linda Nitschke, Teresa McClelland, Sandy Bombard and Patti Kiefer.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org