125 years

August 6, 1896

Four new teachers were named by the board of education at its meeting last night. This completes the election of teachers with the exception of a primary grade in the first ward. Prof. G.W. Henderson, of DeGraff, was named principal of the second ward building.

———

A party of about 15 young men of this city were the guests of their young lady friends at Tawawa Lake last evening. The young ladies spent the afternoon at the lake and prepared a bountiful supper. Music for dancing later in the evening was provided by King and Knauer.

100 years

August 6, 1921

Special Law Enforcement Officers of Dayton and Columbus accompanied by Constable J.C. Heintz, spent yesterday raiding in the vicinity of Botkins, Montra and Jackson Center. A raid was also made in Sidney last night, with liquor uncovered in all the places.

———

Advance agents for the Hagenbeck and Wallace circus were in Sidney today, making arrangements for the appearance of the big circus in this city on Sept. 1. The Hetzler field at the south end of Main Avenue across the river was leased for the circus grounds.

75 years

August 6, 1946

Ohio faces another infantile paralysis epidemic comparable to the 1944 peak-year unless new cases drop off sharply within the next 20 days or two weeks, the state health department indicated today. The department reported 154 cases through last Saturday, 11 more than the peak year of 1944.

———

Work on extending water mains to the Syndicate addition got underway yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Park Street and Wagner Avenue. Service Director Aneshansley noted that extension of the sanitary sewer system from North Main Avenue to Parkwood is approximately 50 percent complete.

50 years

August 6, 1971

The 111th edition of the Shelby Couty Fair is almost over. The final major event will be held tonight in front of the grandstand. It is the “Nation-Wide Demolition Derby.” When it’s all over, an estimated 28,000 will have attended this year’s fair.

One of the junior fair champions in the dairy classifications was Don Epperly, who showed the grand champion Holstein. Epperly of Fort Loramie showed a three-year-old cow as a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club.

25 years

August 6, 1996

Three area residents have been selected to sing with the 1996 All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir during the Ohio State Fair officials said. Jayme DeWeese, formerly of Jackson Center, Danny Kimbler of Sidney and Kelly Clement of Sidney will be among the 250 high school singers in this year’s youth choir.

———

PHOTO: Warming up a golf cart at Shelby Oaks are Joe Chester and Betty Kleinke as they prepare for the annual Jim Kleinke Memorial Golf Classic, set for Aug. 10 at the Oaks. The event is being held in remembrance of Jim Kleinke, and all proceeds go to the Jim Kleinke Scholarship Fund, administered by the Sidney Community Foundation.

———

At Hardin-Houston Schools, new teachers are Regina Willis, grades 7-12 learning disabilities; Lori Griffieth, high school learning disabilities tutor; Charlotte Phipps, fifth grade; Connie Chappie, sixth grade; Brian Olson, high school science; Tracy Scully, English; Lynn VanHorn, English/psychology/sociology; and Doris Monnier, physical education and health for junior and senior high.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

