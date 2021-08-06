Council took no action after special meeting

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council held a special meeting Thursday evening to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee. No action was taken by council after they emerged from the session.

After emerging from the session before adjourning, according to City Clerk Kari Egbert’s minutes, Mayor Mike Barhorst distributed to council members a copy of a press release announcing that NKTELCO had been sold to Schurz Communications, Inc. of Mishawaka, Indiana.

Barhorst also queried members about retirement party plans for City Manager Cundiff.

Council member Darryl Thurber was absent Thursday and was excused by City Council.