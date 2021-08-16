Detroit man sentenced to prison for identity fraud

SIDNEY – A Michigan man was sentenced to 11 months in prison for identity fraud in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Laron Ray Banks, Jr., 31, of Detroit, Michigan, to 11 months in prison on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth degree felony. He was granted credit for two days served in jail.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, was dismissed.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Banks will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Scott Hartzell, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of probation on charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies.

As part of a plea deal, two additional charges of possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Hartzell was ordered to successfully complete the STAR House, serve 14 days in the Shelby County Jail, which is a requirement for acceptance into the STAR House, successfully complete the MAT/Vivitrol program and pay court costs.

• James Bradley LaFoe, 22, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.

He also must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program, maintain employment, pay court costs and obtain his GED diploma.

• Kayla M. Williams, 32, of Wapakoneta, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Williams was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility. She also must successfully complete a medically assistant treatment/Vivitrol program and pay court costs.

• James Quincy Ford, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony.

As part of a plea deal, four additional charges of trafficking in drugs, each a fifth degree felony, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Ford must maintain employment and pay court costs.

• Keenan Scott Lambert, 21, was sentenced to five years of probation on an amended charge of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Lambert previously was charged with theft, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

He also must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program, pay $1,345.94 in restitution to Walmart and pay court costs.

• Judith J. Wells, 74, of Sidney, was fined $150 plus the cost of prosecution and had her driver’s license suspended for three years on an amended charge of willful or wanton operation of a motor vehicle, a minor misdemeanor.

Wells previously was charged with vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, the charge was reduced to willful or wanton operation of a motor vehicle. She pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.