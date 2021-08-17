125 years

August 17, 1896

The Populists of Shelby County at a session of their convention in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon selected the following to attend the state convention – R.M. Yinger, D.W. Ritchey, W.P. Brown, F.W. McCormick, Samuel Hunt, J.K. Prudent and Joe Young. The question of fusion of the Populists with the Democrats on the state ticket was discussed but no action taken.

Thieves entered the residence of C.E. McClure on South Ohio Avenue last night and carried off a suit of clothes and a revolver belonging to Mr. McClure. At the tine of the theft, Mr. McClure was sitting on the front porch.

100 years

August 17, 1921

J.E. Russell, of this city, was today appointed to the post of Federal Prohibition Director for Ohio by President Harding. Announcement of Russell’s appointment came following a visit he had made to the White House earlier today.

Paul Monroe, bicycle and accessory dealer of North Main Avenue, will donate $30 worth of accessories for the best decorated bicycles and motorcycles and side cars in the big manufacturers and merchants parade next Tuesday, the opening night of the festival.

75 years

August 17, 1946

As a precautionary measure, the city swimming pool is temporarily closed until the unhealthy condition of the Miami River is remedied. The decision was reached this morning when an inspection of the river near the pool was made and a deplorable condition found.

The Sidney Theatre Guild plans to resume programs that it carried out in the pre-war years. Officers who will continue to serve the balance of this year are: Miss Margaret Van Etten, president; Mrs. E.J. Hammann, vice president; Griffis Jenkins secretary; and Miss Clara Kramer, treasurer.

50 years

August 17, 1971

Purchase of the H.H. Hill Insurance business, 122 West Court Street, by Bennett Insurance Agency was announced today by Jack Hewitt, president. The Hill agency established in 1924, was operated by H.H. Hill who died recently.

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie High School Band consisting of 65 members recently elected officers for the 1971-72 year. The results were as follows, Gene Arkenberg, president; Karen Simon, vice president; Cindy Puthoff, secretary-treasurer; Randy Barlage, librarian. Frank Turner is the band director.

25 years

August 17, 1996

PHOTO: Joe Brautigam belts out a song during a recent performance of the oldies group Sh-Boom. Brautigam, a Fairlawn High School graduate, is the youngest member of the group. He joined Sh-Boom earlier this year.

A new pizza restaurant has hoisted its sign above its eventual Sidney location. East of Chicago Style Pizza, with corporate offices in Willard, will be opening its first restaurant in the Sidney Plaza in the near future. The franchise restaurant will be owned and operated by Jim Miller, who has already opened restaurants in Piqua and Urbana.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

