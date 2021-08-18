Pow Wow returns to Shelby County

SIDNEY – After missing a year because of COVID-19, the 10th annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow is set for Aug. 21-22 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Volunteers will present a variety of Native American aspects of life and traditions.

“We are so excited to be back,” said George Reiter, of Cincinnati. “We are expecting a big turnout because we didn’t have one last year.”

The main gate opens at 10 a.m. each day with events starting at noon and presentations closing at 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Pow Wow is free and open to the public. Visitors are urged to bring their own chairs and shade, if possible. Food vendors will be available, and donations will be accepted to offset expenses.

Reiter said the event honors veterans and first responders and educates visitors to the involvement of Native Americans in military service.

The first responders will be honored during the grand entry on Saturday. A fire truck from the Sidney Fire Department will be on display and firefighters ill be present to answer questions. Shelby County sheriff Jim Frye will be present to talk about the county’s DARE program.

Spirit Wind will perform the host drum. War Pony will be the co-host and provide the second drum.

“All drums are welcome if anyone wants to show up and join us.,” said Reiter. The groups will provide traditional Native American dances.

A Candy Dance is planned for children. Reiter said candy will be scattered around the arena. Children will be invited to join the dance. As long as the drum s drumming, the children must dance. Once the drum stops, they can grab the candy on the ground.

One candy dance will be held on Saturday and another on Sunday He said it is usually around 2 p.m. when the dance will happen..

Several food vendors will be on hand. A Navajo Nation food truck from New Mexico will be be on site with Native American food. Another local food truc will also be at the event.

Reiter said the event will be a family friendly atmosphere and stated no alcohol, carrying of weapons, or making public political statements or demonstrations will be permitted.

Reiter said along with the Pow Wow, the fairgrounds will also be hosting annual horse and goat shows.

Other events planned include an auction, 50/50 drawing and various vendors will be there selling clothes and books.

For more information, contact Reiter through his Facebook page or by e-mail at george_j_reiter@yahoo.com.