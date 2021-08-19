Construction underway at Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — Construction began in June on the buildings for the new location of the Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter. The location has two separate buildings, one will be the future site of the Alpha Community Center, Holy Angel’s Soup Kitchen and MMH men’s shelter. That building is scheduled to partially open in October. Alpha Community Center, in partnership with Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, plan to begin running a shuttle route and offering meals at the new location at 950 Childrens Home Road in October.

The other building will be the location for Bridges Community Action Partnership, Mercy Mission House Shelter and Family Resource Center onsite counselor offices along with the women’s shelter and family units. Construction has begun in phases in this building. The Bridges Community Action Partnership offices will be opening at the new location in September. The plan is to open the rest of the building in January 2022.

Mercy Mission House is asking for donations as they continue to work through needed construction and plans for opening. Due to delays at the IRS, MMH is still waiting on their official 501c3 designation. The IRS is currently reviewing applications that were submitted in April 2020. MMH has been told to expect the process will take up 12 months or longer to receive the 501c3 designation letter. Many grants require the 501c3 letter from the IRS in order to apply, therefore MMH will have to operate without grant funding for the first year.

MMH would like to thank the community for their ongoing support. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit the Shelby County Community Foundation website and select the Mercy Mission House Fund.