Sidney man sentenced to 18 months in prison

SIDNEY – A Sidney man who pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Roger D. Gibson Jr., 30, of Sidney, to 18 months in prison on an amended charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. He was granted credit for two days served in jail.

As part of a plea deal, charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, were dismissed.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Gibson will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

Additionally, $2,085.23 seized by law enforcement from a checking account was determined to be contraband and forfeited to the Sidney Police Department. Also forfeited to the police department were grow lights and spare bulbs, vault air tight containers, black plastic totes, a Cannon gun safe, a Criterion mini refrigerator, a 6 inch Vivosun tub fan with filter, a NextBook laptop, an HP laptop, an iPhone, two LG phones, a Samsung phone, a Samsung tablet and Netgear WiFi cameras.

In other actions:

• Jessie Stevens, 36, of Belle Center, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. She was granted credit for 77 days served in jail.

As part of a plea deal, charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, were dismissed.

After her release from prison, Stevens will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Jasmine C. Cotrell, 43, of St. Marys, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility for a probation violation stemming from a July conviction on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fourth degree felony.

She also must pay costs and continue her community control sanctions.

• Angela Earls, 31, of West Milton, was ordered to successfully complete a medically assisted treatment program at the Family Resource Center as a result of a probation violation stemming from a 2020 conviction on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

She also must continue her community control sanctions and pay costs.

• Chanee Taylor, 31, of Dayton, was ordered to successfully complete any drug programs determined by the Adult Probation Department as a result of a probation violation stemming from a 2020 conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

She also must continue her community control sanctions and pay costs.

