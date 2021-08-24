125 years

August 24, 1896

Quite an improvement is being made in the M.E. Church. Work was commenced yesterday. The floor of the auditorium will be raised, a galley will be placed at the south end of the room and extend north on each side and the room will be papered. While the work is being done church services will be held in the Sunday school room.

———

At the ball game between the saloon keepers and clerks tomorrow afternoon, chairs will be furnished and lemonade served free to the ladies in attendance at the game. The players escorted by the dutch band will make a parade around the public square prior to going to the ball grounds.

100 years

August 24, 1921

Members of city council at their meeting last night instructed the service director to let the contract for a new bridge over Starrett Run on Highland Avenue. They also instructed the city solicitor to bring suit against the Peerless Bread Machine Co. to remove the obstructions on East Avenue.

———

The new majestic theatre in the DeWeese block will open formally to the public on Friday, Sept. 9. Harry Gordon, of the Ralph Dunbar productions, was in town today to make arrangements with Mr. DeWeese for the appearance of “Robin Hood,” a popular Chicago comic opera, on the date of the opening.

75 years

August 24, 1946

The wheat growers of Shelby County may experience a heavy loss to their 1947 wheat crop from the Hessian fly unless all growers observe the fly-free date of Sept. 28 for sowing. This was the warning sounded today by R.W. Munger, county agricultural agent.

———

The full story of the local gardens will be exhibited for the public on the 6th of September at the Masonic Temple, when the first post-war garden show will be presented by the Sidney Garden Club and the Rural Gardeners. Mrs. Russell Sinks and Mrs. John Sexauer are co-chairmen for the affair.

50 years

August 24, 1971

One of Shelby County’s best known citizens, Lewis F. Warbington, a farm leader and humanitarian, died shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Shelby County farmer was among the first in the Farm Bureau organization to recognize the worth of a cooperative. He also was instrumental in locating the Farm Bureau grain terminal at the west edge of Sidney and aided in the promotion of rural electrification.

———

Eight people were honored as the Shelby County Blood Bank collected 88 pints of blood at a drawing sponsored here Wednesday by the Sidney Knights of Columbus. One of Shelby County’s top donors, Mrs. Linus (Betty) Rable, of Port Jefferson Road, was starting on her ninth gallon. Yesterday’s visit was her 65th over a ten-year period.

25 years

August 24, 1996

PHOTO: Performing a scene from “Too Many Doctors” by Harriet Dexter is Becki Given of Sidney, portraying Argon’s servant and Karl Hesselbein of Sidney as Argon. The one-act comedy is based on the “Imaginary Invalid” by Moliere in which Argon’s servant is impersonating a doctor treating Argon.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

