Catholic Social Services promotes COVID-19 vaccine

SIDNEY – Realizing that Shelby County is the second-lowest vaccinated county in Ohio, the Sidney office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley has taken action.

Using funding from the COVID-19 Vaccine Support Grant through PSA-2, the group created a campaign using local “celebrities” to promote getting the vaccine.

“The timing of the grant was perfect,” said Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley marketing and development coordinator for the Sidney office. “We developed the idea to use local celebrities for our billboards, posters and ads. We chose 12 folks from Shelby County who represent charities, churches, government, schools and industry who might influence folks to get vaccinated.”

Throughout August, the campaign is being promoted on digital billboards, posters displayed throughout the county and NKTelco ads on Channel 3.

The celebrities were photographed smiling and holding up fingers in a “V” shape, signifying the idea of “victory over the virus.” Mary Beth Monnier, of Creative Marketing Strategies, developed the design, and Kyle Doak was the photographer.

“They did such a great job,” Schweller-Snyder said. “We are hoping that these smiling faces will build awareness of the seriousness of this health issue for everyone in our community and have an impact on the percentage of people choosing to get vaccinated.”

Shamara Foy, food service director, Sidney City Schools, willingly volunteered to be in the campaign.

When asked why she got her vaccine, she replied, “My sister and niece contracted COVID and were hospitalized. That’s when I knew if they could get it, I could get it. I got my vaccine, and thankfully my family recovered.”

Gov. Mike DeWine has taken notice and sent a note to Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst that said: “We applaud the efforts of the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley and the Shelby County leaders and residents who are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.”

For more information about how and where to get the vaccine, call Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley at 937-498-4593.