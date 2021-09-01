125 Years

Sept. 1, 1896

Arrangements are being made by members of Summit Lodge, Knights of Pythias, to give a monstrous industrial exposition and midway exhibition in this city the evenings of September 16-18. The affair will be given in the armory and a large tent will also be erected to help house the exhibits.

———

C.E. Bush has purchased the livery stable at the corner of Walnut avenue and Poplar street from J.C. Royon.

———

The Populists of Shelby county met in convention in the assembly room of the court house this morning and selected delegates to the Congressional convention in St. Marys on Sept. 10.

100 Years

Sept. 1, 1921

A farewell reception was given for Rev. Lawrence Blotman of Holy Angels church by members of the congregation Sunday afternoon on the school grounds. Father Blotman, who will leave for Cincinnati, was presented with a purse containing over $200. The presentation was made by Charles Wyman on behalf of the parish. Father Blotman has served in Sidney four years.

———

The garage of H.G. Harshbarger at Anna was broken inro and burglarized Monday night. Entrance was gained through the front door and eight tires valued at $200 were stolen.

75 Years

Sept. 1, 1946

Extensive damage was done to the Raymond Elsass home on South street in Anna yesterday afternoon when a coal oil stove is believed to have exploded, setting fire to the south side of the house. Mrs. Elsass was at the home of a neighbor at the time, and the fire was discovered by their five-year old son, Garry. Two rooms were heavily damaged but firemen were able to contain the blaze.

———

Hundreds of visitors were thronging the Masonic temple today to enjoy the garden produce displayed for the 1946 Garden Show being sponsored by the two local garden clubs, The Sidney Garden Club and Rural Gardeners. Mrs. Russell Sinks is general chairman for the show, assisted by Mrs. L.K. Aldrich, Mrs. William Shifflet, Mrs. Jesse Swonger, and Mrs. Bonnie Everett.

50 Years

Sept. 1, 1971

Miss Linda Hulsmeyer, Kettlersville, received a bachelor of science degree in home economics at the Ohio State University summer commencement Friday morning Sept. 4. at St. Johns Arena.

Miss Hulsmeyer is teaching at Blanchester High School.

———

Dave Berley, New Knoxville, established a new world’s record in trapshooting when he smashed 1572 targets out of a possible 1659, in just one hour, at Camp Troy on Saturday.

———

Glen Leckey’s bird won the race from Winchester, Kentucky, held by the Shelby County Pigeon Racing Association over the weekend.

Leckey’s pigeon took the young bird race with an average speed of 952.99 yards per minute.

25 Years

Sept. 1, 1996

LONDON (AP) – Paul McCartney say his wife Linda has made a full recovery after undergoing surgery for breast cancer in December.

The ex-Beatle and his 53-year-old wife had stayed silent on the subject since she had a lump removed from her breast.

But McCartney decided to break their silence following a British news report this week suggesting his wife was still seriously ill.

McCartney, 54, told the British national news agency Press Association that his wife’s recovery had delighted her doctors.

———

Teachers will get 3 percent pay increases each of the next three years under a new agreement approved by the Sidney Education Association and the Sidney City Board of Education on Tuesday.

The board also approved identical increases for most other employee groups, including administrators, classified aides, and cafeteria, maintenance and secretarial/clerical staff.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org