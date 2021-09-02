125 Years

Sept. 2, 1896

Arrangements have been completed for a series of lectures to be given here during the winter months under the auspices of the University Extension Lecture Association. The program, which will include 12 lectures, two weeks apart, has been arranged by a committee of Miss Edna Betts, Miss Mattie Brown, Prof. Kaufman, W.E. Kilborn, and S.L. Wicoff.

———

The general store of W.C. Zaenglein at Botkins was entered by burglars last night and jewelry, shows and clothing to the amount of over $100 carried away. A reward of $25 is offered for the arrest of the thieves.

100 Years

Sept. 2, 1921

The Shelby County Teachers Association closed its 58th annual session yesterday with a plea for more language programs, and the election of officers. The latter resulted in the re-election of H.G. Princehouse as president, and Miss Lola Stewart, as secretary.

———

Oscar F. Schilling will begin his first term as county surveyor on Monday, and Charles Hendrick will enter upon his second term as county recorder. In the latter office Hudson Flinn will remain a deputy recorder.

75 Years

Sept. 2, 1946

Petitions on behalf of candidates for the charter commission were being circulated today. The candidates include: J.O. Amos, R.E. Boller, Harrison Brown, Urban Doorley, H.K. Forsyth, Cloyd C. Hays, William Kingseed, Wallace Masteller, John Minton, Dorothy Morrison, L.R. Oller, Leo Poppe, Mrs. Anton Riefstahl, H.E. Roth, Mrs. H.M. Sharp, Jerome A. Wagner, and Garn Woodruff.

———

Work at painting a white centerline and yellow “no passing” lines on Fair avenue was completed this morning by the state highway department to expedite the handling of heavy traffic expected in the area during fair week, which begins Sunday. Service Director Aneshansley is asking motorists to practice observance of these traffic markings, noting that Sidney police will rigidly enforce the no crossing of the yellow line during fair week.

———

Local liquor dealers announced today that they will comply with the state statute banning the sale of liquor within two miles of the fairgrounds.

50 Years

Sept. 2, 1971

Don Zimmerman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Zimmerman, 156 East 3rd St., Minster, received a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry June 12 from Miami University, Oxford. jHe graduated cum laude.

———

Thanks to the efforts of the students at Holy Angels elementary, the school has several new pieces of playground equipment.

Each class had an activity – hot dog sales, a band concert, car washes, and basketball games – topped off by the big event, a carnival in June. The students raised $1,149.

25 Years

Sept. 2, 1996

Norris and Ruth Cromes, 312 S. Main Ave., observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Cromes and the former Ruth March were married Aug. 31, 1946, in Columbus.

The couple have one son, Gary Cromes of Sidney. There are two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

The couple have retired and enjoy spending much of their free time with friends and family.

———

Activities in Shelby County over the weekend raises $5,000 for the “Stars Across America” Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon. In addition to a local telethon headquartered at the Candlelite Realty office downtown, there was a cruise-in held at West Towne Square Shopping Center.

———

The fourth annual 4-H Breakfast will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. That is right, for the fourth time the Sidney Elks Lodge have opened their facility at 221 S. Main Ave. and mobilized their membership to provide a premier event to benefit Shelby County 4-H. Through the first three 4-H breakfasts, the Sidney Elks have donated over $7,000 to the 4-H Foundation Fund.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

