Theatre to host champagne toast

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will celebrate its centennial with a champagne toast on Thursday, Sept. 9.

On Friday, Sept. 9, 1921, what is now the Historic Sidney Theatre opened its doors to the Sidney public for the first time as “The Majestic Theatre” with a production of the light comic opera “Robin Hood.”

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Raise the Roof for the Arts will celebrate the 100th birthday of The Historic Sidney Theatre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a casual cupcake open house. Patrons and supporters can view the construction progress, learn more about the upcoming 2021-2022 season, and mingle with staff and board members. The evening will culminate at 8 p.m. with a champagne toast to the Historic Sidney Theatre, celebrating 100 years of history and looking forward to 100 more.

RSVPs are due by Sept. 8. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by visiting www.sidneytheatre.org, calling the office 937-498-1921, or by sending and email to office@sidneytheatre.com. Include name, phone number, address and number of people attending.