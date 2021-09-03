Shelby County’s reports COVID-19 increase

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported a climb in case numbers because of COVID-19 this week.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 436.3 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 368.4 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Last month, Shelby County’s case rate was 156.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 472.4 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 338.1 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,299 cases of COVID-19 with 183 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,882 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 319 active cases – up from the 262 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,235,089 cases of COVID-19 with 66,253 hospitalizations, 8,890 intensive care admissions and 20,866 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 15,563 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 32.21% of the population and up 189 people since last week. Statewide, 6,094,081 people have been vaccinated, which is 52.13% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.