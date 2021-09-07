Sidney City Schools welcomes new teachers staff

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year! This year the district welcomes new administration at Northwood Intermediate, Sidney Middle School and Sidney High School. Additionally, they welcome new counselors, teachers and paraprofessionals.

New staff at Sidney High School includes Wesley Hunsucker, assistant principal; Oshae Peart, school counselor for students with last names G-O; Megan Koppin, math teacher; Devin Stewart, study hall instructional assistant; and Jeffrey Sandoe, UVCC aide.

New staff at Sidney Middle School includes Josh Roeth, principal; Dr. Kat Childers, assistant principal; Diana Thobe, administrative assistant; Zach Miller, school counselor for grades 7 and 8; Caitlyn Dowling, physical education teacher; Amanda Mitchell, ELA teacher; Carly Linkous, ELA teacher; Logan Heiby, career tech teacher (UVCC satellite); Sonia Jaziri, library aide; Tabitha Hughes, aide; and ShaRonda Combs, aide.

New staff at Northwood Intermediate includes Cristina Sanchez, principal; Amy Allen, administrative assistant; Nicole Sluss, multiple disabilities teacher; Michelle Craun, aide; Mandi Fridley, aide; and Maddison New, aide.

New staff at Emerson Primary includes Kaitlyn Turner, school counselor; Ashley Swiger, first grade teacher; Hannah Gopp, aide; and Alyssa Waters, aide.

New staff at Longfellow Primary includes Brooke Stannard, school counselor.

New staff at Whittier Early Childhood Center includes Carrie Lament, preschool teacher; Kristen Morris, preschool teacher; Alysha Caudill, preschool teacher; Chelsea Wise, preschool teacher; Kayla Keaton, Intervention Specialist; Tracey Buffenbarger, aide; Joanna Hostetler, intervention specialist; Malia Kellner, aide; Kim Lindemer, aide; Serrena Shepherd, aide; and Marissa Strunk, aide.

The district also welcomes Deputy John Linder at Northwood Intermediate and Deputy Brian Dotson at Sidney Middle School.

Ron Monroe, a former bus driver, is now serving in the capacity of transportation coordinator, and Shamara Foy now serves at Food Services Director. New to these departments are Terry Bateman, bus driver; Holly Davidson, cook; and Brenda Jones, cook.