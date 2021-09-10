Shelby County reports over 100 new COVID cases in week-long period

SIDNEY – Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County this week.

There are 435 active cases – up from the 319 active cases that were reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,413 cases of COVID-19 with 193 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic.

Currently, there are 4,978 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,276,738 cases of COVID-19 with 67,694 hospitalizations, 9,019 intensive care admissions and 21,021 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 15,776 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 32.47% of the population and up 189 people since last week. Statewide, 6,148,395 people have been vaccinated, which is 52.60% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

