New Sidney Police officer is sworn-in

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s newest police officer, Kiarra Ibarra, was introduced to the Sidney City Council and was sworn-in during its Monday evening meeting.

Police Chief Will Balling expressed delight to be adding “new blood” to the department’s roster of police officers. He said Sidney Police will experience a lot of turn over in the next five years, due to retirements, and will be needing to add an additional five to seven officers to the department.

Despite Ibarra already being employed with the city of Sidney as one of the police department’s dispatchers, she officially began as a Sidney police officer on Sept. 13, 2021. Balling has asked her to help for a short period of time with getting new dispatchers up to speed prior to going to the police academy, and Ibarra has agreed to help.

Balling said Ibarra is a committed employee to the department.

“Working in this line of work, there is a lot of stress. There is a lot of long hours and a lot of overtime, and I never heard her complain about it,” he said.

Balling told council Ibarra graduated from Anna High School and then from Pensacola Christian College with a criminal justice degree. She was initially hired by the city of Sidney to be a dispatcher in August 2018.

“During that time,” he said, “she has shown a dedication to the department and the first responders that she works with. Her ability to learn the position quickly led her to be a field training officer for new dispatchers.”

The Sidney Police Department’s core principles are professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion and that during her time with the city, Balling said, Ibarra has demonstrated those values.

“She also demonstrated that she is willing to commit to hard work to obtain to become a law enforcement officer. She has been a positive influence on those around her and we know that she will continue that influence as she becomes a police officer,” Balling said. “While we are disappointed to lose her as a dispatcher, we are excited to introduce Officer Ibarra as the newest Sidney Police Officer, and we look forward to working with her as she begins this new journey.”

All present at Monday’s meeting gave Ibarra a round of applause. Ibarra thanked the city for the opportunity.

”I would just like to say thank you to the city as well as the department for this honor. I really enjoyed my time as a dispatcher and I’m sure I will enjoy … this new position,” Ibarra said.

Mayor Mike Barhorst then congratulated Ibarra on her new position.

Balling said Ibarra is expected to attend the police academy by the end of 2021.

Sidney’s newest police officer, Kiarra Ibarra, center, is sworn-in by City Manager Mark Cundiff, second from right, and Police Chief Will Balling, far right, with her mother Amy Taylor by her side, holding The Bible. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_NewOfficer.jpg Sidney’s newest police officer, Kiarra Ibarra, center, is sworn-in by City Manager Mark Cundiff, second from right, and Police Chief Will Balling, far right, with her mother Amy Taylor by her side, holding The Bible. Courtesy photo

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.