Park bench to honor Jim Hall

SIDNEY – The public is invited to attend the dedication of the Jim Hall memorial bench in Tawawa Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.

There will be guides at the soccer fields in the soccer basin who will direct members of the public to the bench location.

Jim Hall, late of Sidney, passed away in 2019. He loved history, his fellow veterans, serving at the hospital and anything connected with his treasured Tawawa Park.

Hall was a long time Shelby County Historical Society board member and volunteer. The members of the society’s board have created a way for the community to remember him in perpetuity. The City of Sidney Parks and Recreation department authorized the construction of a memorial bench in the park. It is a fitting project, given the amount of time Hall dedicated to learning and speaking about the history of the park to anyone who would listen. He gave numerous programs on the history of the park. Hall made a walk in the park part of his daily ritual for many years.

Funds have been raised for the construction of the park bench and the creation of a Jim Hall Legacy Fund at the society. Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund may do so by calling 937-498-1653.