125 Years

Sept. 18, 1896

I.H. Thedieck will tomorrow celebrate the 21st anniversary of his entrance into the dry goods business in Sidney, He began in the old building formerly located where Abe Herzstam now is. He remained there six months and then moved into the Thompson building.

———

The attendance at the Pythian Industrial Exposition and Midway Exhibition last night was three times that of the opening night. The armory was well filled and the Midway was crowded to it utmost capacity.

100 Years

Sept.18, 1921

A business transaction of interest has been completed with the purchase by William Hetzel of the confectionery store of H.M. Wright on Court street. The operation will go under the name of Hetzel confectionery store and the new owner will be assisted by his brother, Frank. Mr. Wright, who has operated the store for the past five years, will continue in the business with his other store, The Majestic Garden, in the new theatre building.

———

The Jimtown school opened this morning with 57 pupils enrolled. Miss Ethel Price is the teacher in charge and is having an assistant teacher.

———

Behind the four-hit pitching of Limp, the Sidney Elks took the measure of the local Marcos in a baseball game at Lakeside park yesterday afternoon by a score of 10 to 2. The game had been long anticipated by Sidney fans as a test of the local teams’ power and there was a large attendance.

75 Years

Sept. 18, 1946

Gov. Frank J. Lausche will be in Sidney on Sunday, Oct. 13 to dedicate the Court street bridge over the Miami river to the memory of all those Shelby county soldiers of the two World Wars who made the supreme sacrifice, and also to formally open the new American Legion home on Ohio avenue. The bridge has only recently been opened to traffic following a prolonged delay because of a shortage of materials during the war period.

———

All team captains for the upcoming Shelby county Community Chest have been selected, Harry Binkley, campaign chairman, said today. Heading up the five teams will be: H.E. Roth, Jr., industrial employees; Harvey Stratton, towns and townships; Roy Fry and F.A. McLean, industries; Kenneth McDowell and L.R. Oller, business and professional; and Marcus Sellers and C.C. Heniser, out-of-town employees and retired employees.

50 Years

Sept. 18, 1971

Lynda Prueter of New Knoxville was recently names Miss Miniature World Majorette at the World Twirling Association nationals held in Clearwater, Florida, beginning Aug. 17.

The six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Prueter placed first in military strut, second in fancy strut, and fifth in solo twirl. Lynda is a member of Nancy YMCA Cadettes and is a pupil of Mrs. John Hespe of New Bremen.

———

A mobile home owned by Sam Rose was destroyed by fire on lot No. 27 at the Folkerth Trailer Court about 7:20 p.m. Friday, city firemen report.

———

Vern Long, former Sidneyite, has been named head football coach at Firelands High School, near Vermillion, Ohio.

25 Years

Sept. 18, 1996

Don Meyer has racked up nearly 41 years selling clothing locally and will soon be hanging up his last suit at Jerrold’s.

Although the specific date has not been set yet, Meyer is planning to retire soon and close Jerrold’s Young Men’s and Men’s Wear, 120 E. Poplar St. Meyer will then work to lease or sell his Jerrold’s building in his second career as a full-time real estate agent.

“This building has never been anything but a men’s clothing store since it was built,” Meyer noted.

It was Nov. 19, 1955, that Meyer began working at Jerrold’s in downtown Sidney and he has continued there, eventually owning the business. “I started the day after I turned 16.” Meyer recalled about his retail career.

Jerrold’s was opened in Sidney in 1927 by the Symone brothers from Saginaw, Mich. At one time there were 36 Jerrold’s stores, some women’s and more men’s clothing stores.

The first manager of the Sidney location was Carl Krukenburg, who went on to become district manager and in 1961 purchased the Sidney men’s clothing store. Meyer recalled about Krukenburg: “He asked me to stay on. He said, if I stayed on, he would buy the store. I did most of the buying and selling.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

