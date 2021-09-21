125 Years

Sept. 21, 1896

Members of the Peoples’ Party in Shelby county met in convention in the assembly room of the courthouse Saturday afternoon. The following local ticket was nominated: R.S. Carter, Jackson Center, probate judge; William Mallahan, McCartyville, clerk of courts; D.A. Cold, Franklin township, commissioner; and Joseph Blue, Franklin township, infirmary director.

———

The deer hunters of Shelby county will hold their annual reunion and picnic in Jackson’s grove, southwest of Sidney, Oct. 1.

100 Years

Sept. 21, 1921

A recent article in the Marion Star complimented the Sidney school system on its vocational training department. Mr. Reigel, of the state department, during a recent examination of the Marion school system looking to the inauguration of a vocational program stated that the industrial department at Sidney is “one of the best in the state.”

———

A great crowd was on hand for the opening of the fall style pageant at Thedieck’s yesterday. The latest in fall and winter fashions were on display for the customers, plus a variety of interesting window displays. The millinery department, under the direction of Miss Ethyl Morrison and Miss Marie Amman, has one of the most beautiful displays of hats seen in the city.

———

A number of pictures of old scenes in and about Sidney are on exhibition in the show window at Pfeil’s Drug store, and are attracting considerable attention. The pictures are from the collection of Jacob Mentges.

75 Years

Sept. 21, 1946

A total of 13 special issues will be before the voters of seven political divisions of Shelby county at the Nov. 5 election, it was announced today by Robert F. Kaser, clerk of the board of elections, following the meeting of the board last evening. One of the issues to come before the voters in the city is the proposal for a commission to be selected to frame a charter for Sidney.

———

The program for the dedication of the East Court street bridge by Gov. Frank Lausche on Sunday, Oct. 13, was announced today by Walter Burg, Division Seven engineer for the state highway department. Formal opening of the new American Legion home on North Ohio avenue will be held the same afternoon, following the bridge dedication.

———

A part of the brink of the American side of the world-famous Niagara Falls collapsed today with a thunderous roar and shock felt by many residents in the city of Niagara Falls itself.

50 Years

Sept. 21, 1971

VERSAILLES – Work has begun on a 20-acre site on State Route 185 west, where Airstream, Inc. will establish a new plant for the manufacture of medium priced travel trailers.

———

A Shelby County high school senior and a Sidney High School senior have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition for 1971-72.

They are Lois Gaier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Gaier of R.R. 1, Fort Loramie, and John Milligan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Milligan of 1737 Letitia Drive, Sidney.

———

NEW YORK – Arthur Godfrey will end his daily radio show in April after 27 years of continuous programming, CBS Radio announced.

25 Years

Sept. 21, 1996

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Spiro T. Agnew, a nationally obscure governor who rose to become Richard Nixon’s vice president on the strength of his diehard conservatism before resigning in disgrace in 1973, died at age 77.

Agnew was taken Tuesday afternoon to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, where he died. Hospital officials refused to release details of his death.

Picked by Nixon as his running mate in 1968, Agnew established himself as a national political force by employing a colorful phraseology in criticizing anti-war protestors, liberals and the media.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

