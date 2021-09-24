125 Years

Sept. 24, 1896

The trouble between the county commissioners and the Big Four company relative to the bridge across the railroad on South Oak avenue has been satisfactorily settled and work on the bridge has now been resumed.

———

Hartman Miller and John W. Smith have formed a partnership for the purpose of manufacturing carriages and buggies. They will begin business the first of next month

100 Years

Sept. 24, 1921

The City Federation of Women’s Club held their first meeting of the year yesterday in charge of the new officers: Mrs. T.J. Emley, president; Mrs. W.T. Amos, first vice president; Mrs. Louise Amann, second vice president; Mrs. A.W. Reddish, third vice president; Mrs. R.C. Comstock, recording secretary; Miss Helen Michael, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. Urban Doorley, treasurer.

———

The concrete work for the curb and gutters on Brooklyn avenue in east Sidney was let at the surveyor’s office this morning to William Etherington at his bid of $950. The work takes in both sides of the street from East Court street south to Fristoe pike. It is expected work on the improvement will begin at once.

75 Years

Sept. 24, 1946

An abortive attempt to rob the Standard Oil Co. service center at Ohio avenue and North street shortly before 5 a.m. today resulted in the arrest of four men in a Michigan car at Dayton later this morning. The men attempted to force open the cash drawer of the station after one of them had taken the attendant, Richard Lewis Lynn, to the rear of the center and knocked him down with a blunt instrument.

———

Friday, Sept. 27, will be the last day of operation for the local ration office, located above Gallagher’s Drug store. Effective Oct. 1, all Shelby county rationing and office of price administration details will be handled through the OPA office at Piqua.

———

The Sidney High school Yellow Jackets were smarting today from the effects of their first set-back of the season, a 19 to 6 defeat at the hands of the Bellefontaine Chieftains.

50 Years

Sept. 24, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie firemen were called at 7:10 p.m. Thursday to the Harold Frilling farm, on Fort Loramie-Swanders road, to extinguish a blaze in the chicken house. The 36-by-28-foot building was destroyed and also the contents which were 20 bales of straw.

———

Anna moved back into a tie for first place in the Shelby County League baseball race by blasting visiting Houston, 10-2, Thursday afternoon. The win gives the Rockets a 4-1 record – the same as Botkins, which was idle.

———

Lewis Pence of Sidney, will attempt to again claim the Governor’s Trophy at the Ohio Sheep Dog Trial near Burbank this coming weekend. Pence has two dogs entered this year and he is the defending grand champion.

25 Years

Sept. 24, 1996

HOUSTON – It had been a wooded area of overgrown brush and dead fallen trees – suitable more as a haven for mosquitoes and small critters than for anything else.

Thanks, though, to Mike Koenig and fellow members of Houston Boy Scouts Troop 239, the small woods at Camp Christian off of Houston Road, is now an attractive nature area, where a person can relax and enjoy the outdoors.

The work at Camp Christian was an Eagle Scout project for Koenig, 15. He received the highest award possible in Boy Scouts during an Eagle Court of Honor on Sept. 15 at the Houston community Center.

Koenig is the son of Mike and Cindy Koenig of Sidney. He is a sophomore student at Lehman High School. Scoutmaster of Troop 239 is Eric Snapp.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

