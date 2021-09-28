125 Years

Sept. 28, 1896

Some person stole Dr. Whitlock’s horse from his barn on Saturday night and gave it a hard drive of many miles. When they returned the horse was turned loose and the doctor found it in the eastern part of the city, covered with welts and mud, and in a condition most pitiable. Persons who can be guilty of an act like this are deserving of the severest punishment.

———

There will be an Episcopal tea at the home of Mrs. R.B. Dill on Tuesday evening. Mrs. Cloninger’s chicken pot pie with bread and butter, pickles and coffee will be served at 15 cents per plate.

100 Years

Sept. 28, 1921

The Sidney Realty Co. will start a sale of houses in the Bon Air, Johnson Annex, and Park Place additions, starting Oct. 1. Fifteen houses out of the thirty that have recently been erected will be on the market and offered at a big cut in price next week.

———

Charles L. and Benjamin J. Eichel, well-known Sidney men, have purchased the Bon Ton Bakery in Wapakoneta from Herman J. Vaubel, assignee of Harold Cochlin, former owner. The Eichel brothers are experienced in the bakery business, Charles Eichel having been associated with the Piper and Timeus bakery in this city for a number of years.

75 Years

Sept. 28, 1946

One of the most completely stocked furniture stores in this section of the country will open its doors for business on Tuesday, when the Willman Furniture store on the north side of the public square will have its official opening. Associated in the business are the three Willmans – E.J., the father, and his two sons, Eddie and Bob.

———

Mrs. E.J. Hammann was elected president of the Charity League for the coming year when members met last evening. Serving with her will be: Mrs. L.E. Canter, first vice president; Mrs. Robert Allinger, second vice president; Mrs. William T. Amos, secretary, and Mrs. Don Manning, treasurer.

———

Coach Harold Brown’s Sidney High football team was the talk of the Miami Valley League today, after the lightly-regarded Yellow Jackets turned in a brilliant upset victory at Dayton last night when they defeated Fairmont in the opening league encounter for the season by the score of 13 to 3.

50 Years

Sept. 28, 1971

JACKSON CENTER – Work began Tuesday afternoon on an addition to the Holloway Sportswear Co. on East Pike Street which will double the plant’s capacity to 5,600 square feet.

The plant began operations in Jackson Center in 1949 as the J. and E. Manufacturing Co. with 4,000 square feet of space

———

Harry Faulkner of Sidney was named chairman of the Shelby County Red Cross chapter at a meeting Monday night in the headquarters on St. Marys.

Serving with him will be Glenn Smith Jr. of Sidney, vice chairman; Mrs. Roland Cook, R.R. 2, Sidney, treasurer, and Mrs. Warren Enyart of Houston, secretary.

25 Years

Sept. 28, 1996

Sidney High School senior Wendy King is one of 1,020 students in the nation selected as a state finalist in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award program.

The award is annually given to students who demonstrate academic achievement, community service, and athletic accomplishments of high school senior men and women.

King was nominated because of her academic achievements, including her 4.015 grade-point average, and her active athletic life, which includes cross country, basketball, swimming and diving, and track. She also has volunteered at Fair Haven Shelby County Home. King is the daughter of Charlene and David King.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

