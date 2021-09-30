Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates farm fatality

MARIA STEIN — The Mercer County Sheriff”s Office is investigating a fatal farm accident on Thursday morning in Maria Stein, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced in a press release.

Mercer County 911 dispatchers received a report a male may have been struck with a grain wagon at 7107 Indian Trail Road, Maria Stein, on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9:10 a.m.

First responders were unable to revive the subject identified as Brian Dahlinghaus, 66, of the Indian Trail address.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Osgood Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation.