Ross, Morrison new Family and Community Engagement coordinators

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools recently welcomed Angie Ross and Denny Morrison to the district for the 2021-22 school year in the roles of Family and Community Engagement coordinators.

Ross, a 2004 graduate of Sidney High School, will serve as the K-4 Family and Community Engagement coordinator. Ross, in the capacity of working with children, has worked for the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and the City of Sidney Parks Department. She has also served several non-profit agencies in our community, in addition to serving as a corporate business partner liaison through the Workforce Partnership.

“Being from Sidney, having an active family in the community and our schools, and being a parent in the district all add a level of passion for the position,” said Ross. “I’m hopeful my new role will help engage our community, support families, and ultimately contribute to each students’ success in our district.”

Morrison will serve the middle and high school in the same capacity as Ross. Morrison most recently served as the high school principal at Sidney, the feather to his cap on an extraordinary career in education. Prior to serving Sidney High School, Morrison has served as a classroom teacher, coach, assistant principal, middle school and high school principal, director of curriculum, business manager and district superintendent. Notably, Morrison has served as a principal of a National School of Excellence, worked for the U.S. Department of Education evaluating schools across the country, and has been nominated for National Superintendent of the Year. He gives credit for those accolades to surrounding himself with good people.

“Most special for me are the opportunities I have had to work with children and the relationships that have been established across the years,” said Morrison. “I’m incredibly excited for this role and look forward to continuing to work with the fantastic people within and connected to Sidney City Schools.”

“Positive outcomes from engaged parents and community partnerships can be powerful,” added Ross. “Our goal is to build partnership programs to strengthen our community, home, and school involvement.”