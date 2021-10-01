Shelby County sees increase in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths

SIDNEY – Just over 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Shelby County this week, with 667 active cases in the county — up from the 566 cases reported last week.

Additionally, there have been eight new hospitalizations and four deaths from COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,002 cases of COVID-19 with 212 hospitalizations and 105 deaths during the pandemic.

According to Shelby County Health Commissioner Pamela Riggs, the best defense that citizens of Shelby County have against COVID — outside of getting the vaccine or masking — is investing in their personal health. Staying away from people who are potentially sick, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, wiping down surfaces, getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet can make a big difference.

“Just like you would for any cold, you try to take care of yourself, and try to stay away from people who you know could be sick,” Riggs said.

With vaccines, Riggs mentioned booster shots becoming available for those who are more vulnerable, such as adults 65 years or older, and adults 18 years or older who are in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or live in high-risk settings.

“Just like any other vaccination, you don’t know how peoples’ bodies are going to react to it and take it on. Some people, they’re going to have a great tolerance and not have to worry about it, and others may need that extra dose. This is a virus that keeps changing. People are trying to stay on top of it, scientists are trying to stay on top of it,” Riggs said.

Wilson Health currently offers drive-thru COVID testing with a physician’s order. WellNow Urgent Care also offers COVID testing by appointment, and does not require a referral.

The vaccine is available from Sidney Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Currently, there are 5,335 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,413,972 total cases of COVID-19 with 73,083 hospitalizations, 9,491 intensive care admissions and 21,945 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,237 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 33.42% of the population and up 134 people since last week. Statewide, 6,308,295 people have been vaccinated, which is 53.97% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 86 new cases were reported from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 6,057 total cases with 353 hospitalizations and 66 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

