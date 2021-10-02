125 Years

October 2, 1896

The deer hunters of Shelby county held their annual reunion and picnic in Jackson’s grove, south of this city, yesterday. There were about 25 present, including several from outside the county. First places went to: Charles Kraft, deer shoot; George Loudenback, bear shoot, and William Valentine, turkey shoot.

——-

It is believed that the Auglaize County Fair this year will pay all expenses and premiums and perhaps have a small sum left. This is a highly gratifying result when the times are taken into consideration and nearly all other county fairs have run behind.

——-

Charles Yager moved into his new carriage shop on West avenue yesterday. Miller and Smith are today moving into the building formerly occupied by Yager.

——-

The dance given by the “Dutch Band” in the armory last evening was well attended. There were 78 couples in the grand march. A good time was had by everybody present.

100 Years

October 2, 1921

A conference of judges and probation officers of the Juvenile courts of 13 western Ohio counties was being held today in the court room here. Shelby county judge Elmer F. Short extended the welcome to the visitors at the opening of the session.

——-

An attempt was made last evening to steal the Columbia Six touring car which is to be given away by the Red Men on Thanksgiving Day.

——-

The touring car of Raymond Sexauer, stolen from in front of his residence on South Main avenue last Thursday, was recovered by officials this morning. Police said that William Fetterman observed the car half-way down the embankment of the Wells hill northeast of the city.

75 Years

October 2, 1946

A killing frost blanketed most of Ohio this morning as the mercury plummeted to below the freezing mark in many places, and another deadly coating of ice was forecast by the weather bureau for tomorrow morning. Lowest reading reported in Ohio this morning was 28 degrees at Newark.

——-

School Supt. Frederick Loys today announced that a band parents group will be organized at the high school on Thursday evening. Parents of band members and any others interested are invited to attend the organization meeting to be held in the old gym.

——-

Leonard Kerns will be the houseman for the new American Legion home on North Ohio avenue, it was announced today by Charles Benjamin, chairman of the board of trustees. J.O. Voress will be custodian.

50 Years

October 2, 1971

David Fette, government weather observer for Shelby county, called September warm and wet.

The average temperature, he said, for the month was 66.6 degrees which was 2.3 degrees above the 19 year average of 64.3. Total precipitation was 4.18 which was 1.76 inches above the 19-year average of 2.42 inches for September.

——-

Rod McCracken was elected president of the Shelby County Junior Leadership Club when the group held its first meeting Thursday evening, September 23, at the fairgrounds.

Other officers elected include vice president, Scott Carroll; Secretary, Vicki Henson; Treasurer, Beth Runyon; news reporter, Karen Foster; recreation leaders, Doug Jelley and Lou Ann Partington.

25 Years

October 2, 1996

The Shelby County Antique Power Association talked about methods to fix various pieces of equipment during its informal meeting Thursday night.

The board discussed the recent visit of some units to Dorothy Love Retirement Community. An update was also given on members who attended a national plowing tournament in Iowa.

——-

Several candidates spoke on the progress of their campaigns when the Shelby County Democrat Central Committee met recently in the new campaign headquarters.

Those speaking were: Dick Ansley, state representative candidate; Janet Becker, Candidate for Shelby County recorder; Gary Bensman, county commissioner candidate; Rita Shonk, candidate for Clerk of courts; John Laws, commissioner candidate; and Mary Ellen Allenbaugh, county treasurer candidate.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

