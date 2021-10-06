125 Years

October 6, 1896

A meeting was held in the McKinley club room in the Taylor building last night for the purpose of organizing a McKinley bicycle club. The matter was talked over by the Republican wheelmen present but nothing definite was done. The local McKinley glee club furnished music for the occasion.

——-

The September number of “The Bill Poster,” a journal published in Chicago by the United States Associated Bill Posters, gives a neat sketch of the business of Charles P. Rogers, the bill poster of this city, who has been in the business since 1870.

100 Years

October 6, 1921

For the first time in the history of Shelby county, seven women are serving on the grand jury. They are: Mrs. Cora Scott, Washington township; Mrs. Albright Quellhorst, Van Buren township; Mrs. P.L. Stafford, 4th ward; Mrs. Ed Pope, Loramie township; Mrs. Maude Green, 4th ward; Mrs. Hudson Flynn, 4th ward, and Miss Mary McCracken, Orange township.

——-

Several of the sidewalk lights at Thedieck’s Department store were broken out last night, apparently by a thief who thought he could gain entrance this way.

——-

Huber Dudson had the windshield of his auto broken at the ball game Sunday afternoon. In a wild throw over first base, the ball bounced and struck the glass. In the game played at Lakeside park, the Sidney Elks had an easy time defeating Lima 14 to 5.

75 Years

October 6, 1946

Work on demolition of the large smokestack at the present water works plant and removal of the lean-to buildings along the east side of the plant will begin tomorrow in the preparation for construction of the new water softening facility, Service Director Aneshansley said today.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Short, of Dayton have purchased the Olympia confectionery on the east side of the square from James Papas and on Monday will take over ownership of one of the oldest of such concerns in Sidney. Papas will continue the Olympia Ice Cream Co. and manufacture ice cream and candies to serve the store’s needs and for wholesale. The Olympia has served the local public for 36 years.

——-

Plans for the Community Chest drive, opening next Tuesday morning were completed last night when the final meeting was held with workers. All campaign materials will be distributed on Saturday according to L.R. Oller and Kenneth McDowell, co-captains for the drive.

50 Years

October 6, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – Karen Sue Simon has been honored with a letter of commendation for her high performance on the 1971 National Merit Scholarship qualifying test taken last spring.

Karen Sue is among the 35,000 students in United States high schools who scored in the upper two per-cent of those who expected to graduate next June.

25 Years

October 6, 1996

Larry Gratz of Anna has agreed to direct Sock and Buskins Community Theatre’s first production of the 1996-97 season, the heartwarming holiday show entitled “Mr. Scrooge.” The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

——-

Shelby County’s new “One-Stop Shop” vehicle and motorcycle licensing operation will be the 24th such facility in Ohio when it opens for business next week.

——-

HOUSTON – Making Halloween a frighteningly good time for area residents are the haunted barn and hayride, organized and sponsored by the Houston High School band and Band Parents.

Proceeds from the haunted barn and hayride help meet band expenses, including uniforms and instruments.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org