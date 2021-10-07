125 Years

October 7, 1896

The first lecture of the University Extension course was held in the United Presbyterian Church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity. Excellent music was furnished by the Staley orchestra. The lecturer was Dr. George E. Fellows, assistant professor of history in the University of Chicago. He spoke on “Nation Making in the Nineteenth Century.”

The seventh annual reunion of the 134th regiment, O.V.I., is being held in the Neal Post, G.A.R. room today. In honor of the reunion many of the business houses and resident’s of Sidney are gaily decorated with flags and bunting. Members of the regiment began coming in early morning by noon more than 100 were present.

The list of horses sold at the disposal sale of Capt. P.J. Treacy’s Ashland Park trotters at Lexington, Ky., was “Salai,” sold to Dr. T.W. Johnson of this city for the price of $100

100 Years

October 7, 1921

“The Sweetest Day in the Year” committee has arranged to send off from the roof of the court house at 1 o’clock on Saturday – Candy Day – 111 balloons, to each of which will be attached a number ticket which will entitle the holder to a gift of candy. These gifts will all be Sidney-made chocolates.

Dentists from the counties of Darke, Miami and Shelby were in attendance at the meeting of the Western Ohio Dental association held yesterday in the assembly room of the court house.

Long skirts, reaching to the ankle; long, tight fitting sleeves, and high-neck gowns are among the possibilities in the new styles for women, according to Miss Lenora Hughes, a dancer who has just returned from Paris. However, Miss Hughes feels that American women will not adopt the style so readily since these new styles do not show off the figure.

The third game in Sidney High’s football schedule will be played Saturday afternoon at Lakeside park, when the fast Bradford team will put in its appearance. The S.H.S. team this year is one of the best ever produced by the school and with Bradford reported to have good team, everyone is looking for a great struggle on Saturday.

75 Years

October 7, 1946

A grass and field fire that for a time threatened the village of Lockington yesterday afternoon was finally extinguished through the combined efforts of the fire department from Lockington, Piqua and Fletcher before any serious damage resulted. The blaze originated on the old Bailey farm at the village limits and spread rapidly.

In Sidney, firemen again anxiously scanned the skies today for some evidence of rain in the hop that “Ole jupe Pluvius” might open up and bring an end to the extreme dry spell that has plagued the department with repeated grass fires for the past few weeks. Five more alarms were answered by the department yesterday on top of the nine calls received Sunday.

Dr. Lon H. Cooper, of Piqua and Dayton, is attending to the practice of Dr. E.G. Shank, chiropodist, for a few weeks, during the latter’s absence from the city on an extended motor trip through the west.

Report reaching headquarters of the Community Chest this afternoon indicated the campaign is off to a good start on its first day. Unofficial totals showed that at least $6,000 had been pledged.

50 Years

October 7, 1971

Lloyd Lutz was officially installed as president of the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club for the club’s 1971-72 year at Wednesday’s meeting at Burk’s Banquet House. Lutz replaces Robert Westerbeck, the retiring president.

The Sidney area experienced foretaste of winter this morning as government weather observer David Fette reported light frost at his location just north of the city. Fette said the overnight low was 36 degrees.

There are 23 bushels of potatoes in the cellar of the Shelby County Children’s Home. Stewart Ash, superintendent at the home, said today that the annual “harvest” was made possible through the efforts of many people.

Ash asked that members of the Lions Club, headed by Tom Brubaker and Robert Jamison, did the plowing, and that Boy Scout Troop 97 from St. Paul’s United Church of Christ picked up the potatoes.

25 Years

October 7, 1996

John E. Beigel of the Sidney Lions Club has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Club International Foundation, in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community.

HARTFORD, Conn. – President Clinton and Republican challenger Bob Dole moved immediately into the campaign trail today, hoping to re-enforced the points they made Sunday night in an inconclusive first debate that highlighted differences on schools, taxes and Whitewater.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

