125 Years

October 8, 1896

Governor Bushnell and party, composed of the State Canal Commission and a few others, are making a trip over the Miami and Erie canal on a boat. They passed through the western part of this county this afternoon on their way from Piqua to St. Marys. The party is making the tour over the canal, inspecting it for the purpose of deciding whether the canal will be improved or abandoned. The commission will make its report to the next state legislature.

Judge John E. Richie, of Lima, will deliver an address on the political situation before the Sidney Free Silver club in the assembly room of the court house this evening.

The State Board of Medical Examiners, of which Dr. H.E. Beebe of this city, is a member, was in session in Columbus this week. The examiners have granted certificates to date to 7,115 practitioners. The applications of 236 persons have been rejected and 100 are awaiting action by the board.

100 Years

October 8, 1921

Construction of the 765 homes needed to house everyone properly in Shelby county would give work to 3,060 men, according to estimates made through the state department of commerce by John W. Prugh, state superintendent of The Building and Loan Association. Prugh said it would require $3,060,000 to finance all the construction work needed in this county, in the way of home building and improvements.

Victor Taylor, assistant manager in the shoe department at Thedieck’s store, recently graduated from the National School of Orthography and is prepared to scientifically fit shoes and correct foot ailments. The manager, Will Crusey, is also a graduate of the school.

75 Years

October 8, 1946

Formation of a Young Democratic Club of Shelby county and several talks by state and local candidates were features of the meeting held last evenin in the Hotel Wagner by the Shelby County Democratic Central committee. Councilman Edwin Wagner was elected president of the new group. Sam Ammon, is first vice president; Robert Buirley, second vice president; Mrs. Rosemary Pence, secretary, and Mrs. Pat Harmony Slagle, treasurer.

A change in the time of the dedication of the East Court street bridge to 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon and opening of the American Legion Home at 2 p.m. was announced today following word from Governor Lausche of necessary changes in his plans.

The village of Fort Loramie will become the baseball capital of the county Friday afternoon, when Russia and Fort Loramie high school teams clash for the county league championship. Both teams enter the contest with excellent records, Russia undefeated in nine contests, and Fort Loramie with one loss and eight wins.

50 Years

October 8, 1971

Russia – Fred Drees was elected commander of the Catholic War Veterans at the recent meeting of the organization held in the Russia Community Hall.

First vice commander is Ernest Monnin. Re-elected as officer-of-the-day is Wilbur Luthman. Treasurer is Louis Drees.

FORT LORAMIE – The regular double elimination horseshoe tournament was held at Point View Resort with 14 players present. Rich Berning and Junior Geise went undefeated to take top honors.

25 Years

October 8, 1996

Possibly by as early as January, the Cameo Theatre at 304 S. West Ave. will become the Monarch Community Center, a building housing not only the Gateway Arts Council but also a senior citizen center for Sidney and Shelby County.

FORT LORAMIE – The Student Council at Fort Loramie High School was formed for the 1996-97 school year, reported Dennis Prenger, adviser.

President of Student Council is Lori Pleiman. The other officers include Brianna Rose, vice president; Angie Eilerman, secretary; and Angie Berning, treasurer. All of the officers are seniors.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

