125 Years

October 9, 1896

Two hours notice that Judge Richie would address the silver club at the assembly room in the court house last evening brought a full house to hear him. The judge was very clear and pointed in his remarks and handled without loves the Wall Street magnates.

——-

Hon. David Rankin, the great labor leader of Cleveland, will speak at the armory in Sidney next Saturday evening on the political question of the present campaign.

——-

W.A. Graham, of this city, has been selected as chairman of the executive committee of the Ohio Bankers Association at the meeting held in Dayton this week.

100 Years

October 9, 1921

“The sweetest day of the year” was made a happy occasion for the children this afternoon, when the candy day committee released 111 balloons from the top of the east side of the court house. A large crowd of older people was also on hand. Attached to each balloon was a ticket good for a box of candy. Rebecca Horr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Horr was the first little girl to capture a balloon.

——-

Mothers of the “Little Hustler” class of the M.E. Sunday school honored Miss Irma Pfefferle, Sunday school teacher for the group, with a banquet last evening in the church dining room. About 40 guests were present, including Rev. and Mrs. Roberts.

——-

Rev. S.Z. Smith, of the Sidney Church of the Brethren, has submitted his resignation as pastor of the congregation to take effect on March 1. Rev. Smith had served the local church for 17 years. Mrs. Smith’s poor health and a desire to do evangelistic work were cited as reasons for the decision.

75 Years

October 9, 1946

Recognition of Sidney’s reduction in traffic accidents in the year 1945 as compared with 1944, was given yesterday noon at the regular meeting of the Kiwanis club, when a certificate of merit was presented on behalf of the Ohio State Safety Council. The presentation to Mayor W.W. Wheeler was made by H.H. Nonneman, of Dayton, president of the state safety council.

——-

R.H. Dickman, manager of the New Bremen Broom Co. for the past 12 years, announced today that the company was acquired by Robert Gunther and Walter W. Hensel, both of Cleveland. It is expected the company will continue to operate at its present location under the same name.

——

“Get out your overcoats and ear muffs,” was the warning sounded by weather bureau officials today, with indications of a hint of show in the air for Ohioans tomorrow.

50 Years

October 9, 1971

Miss Linda Jean Vonderhuevel, Riverside High School senior and student at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology at Columbus was crowned queen of the DeGraff Gourd Festival at the opening of the three day celebration Thursday.

The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Vonderhuevel of DeGraff, she was selected on the basis of the number of tickets she sold for the benefit of the festival. She sold a total of 1,712 tickets.

——-

Bruce Cotterman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Cotterman, North Main Avenue, has been named outstanding senior at Sidney High School, and teenager of the Month for September, by the Sidney Optimist Club.

25 Years

October 9, 1996

Alpha Psi Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic sorority, held its business meeting recently at the home of Diane Snider.

Snider, who serves as ways and means chairman for the chapter, thanked members for their involvement at the Shelby County Fair paging booth. She expressed pleasure with the results of the project.

——-

A local development company will go before the Sidney Planning Commission later this month seeking approval of plans to develop a major subdivision off of Fair Road between Fairington Drive and Interstate 75. The subdivision will be called Westlake Estates.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

