City hands out residential beautification awards

SIDNEY — The Sidney 2021 Residential Beautification Awards were handed out Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting.

Code Enforcement Officer Arthur Franklin said, prior to introducing this year’s award winners, the award is a reward for not only the homeowners, but for himself as well. He continued by saying this award shows residents are abiding with the city code and taking pride to beautify Sidney, which encourages him in his job with the city.

The residential beautification award is given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

Nominations for the award were reviewed by the Citizen’s Peer Review Committee, and the committee unanimously awarded this recognition to the two properties at 524 S. Main Ave., owned by Jeff Wood, and 523 Linden Ave., owned by Tom and Rebecca Martin.

Wood made the following improvements to his South Main Avenue residence: replaced doors and windows, new siding, new exterior paint, new gutters, new roof and landscaping.

The Martins improved their Linden Avenue property with the following improvements: replaced doors and windows, new exterior paint, new gutters, new roof and landscaping.

Franklin said the committee also gave an honorable mention recognizing the property at 339 S. Highland Ave., owned by Andrew Spayde, for the renovations he completed at his residence. Spayde made the following improvements: replaced doors and windows, new exterior paint, new gutters, new roof and landscaping.

Franklin also displayed before and after pictures of the homes to show off their improvements and he congratulated the winners for their effort to beautify their house and neighborhood.

The award-winners were presented a certificate of award signed by Mayor Mike Barhorst, a medallion to be placed in their yard, and a framed picture of the residence.

City Council members and all present gave a round of applause and Barhorst again congratulate the winners before moving on to other business.

Also Monday, City Council discussed a notice the city received about a change in membership interests for Speedway’s C1 and C2 liquor permits. Speedway has locations at 1529 Michigan St., 1515 N. Main Ave. and 1501 St. Marys Ave., City Manager Mark Cundiff said.

The C1 permit allows beer only in original sealed containers, and the C2 permit allows wine and mixed beverages in sealed containers, for carry out only. Cundiff said a background report was conducted by the police department and it gave no known reason to oppose the change. Council members exhibited silence on the matter, indicating no opposition, and gives the business the approval to move forward to seek the permit change.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider the employment of a city employee/public official, and also to discuss the sale of public property. No action was taken by council when members emerged from the session and back into the regular meeting.

Tom Martin is presented Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_Martin.jpg Tom Martin is presented Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. Courtesy photo Jeff Wood is presented Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_Woods.jpg Jeff Wood is presented Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. Courtesy photo Andrew Spayde is presented with certificate for an honorable mention for Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_Spayde.jpg Andrew Spayde is presented with certificate for an honorable mention for Sidney’s 2021 Residential Beautification Award from Mayor Mike Barhorst Monday evening during the Sidney City Council meeting. Courtesy photo