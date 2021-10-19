United Way overcomes challenges

SIDNEY — Last year was challenging for the United Way’s partner agencies who saw an increase in clients that placed higher demands on their staff and services. Significant increases were seen in areas of victimization, domestic violence, food insecurity, and created challenges for many in substance abuse recovery.

The 2021 campaign theme is “The Spirit of Generosity.” In 2020, because of this spirit, the United Way was able to change lives of Shelby County residents and make a true impact by serving over 18,000 people through the 27 partner agencies and 36 organizations that received grant funding.

The Shelby County United Way had a successful 2020 campaign during the pandemic, but revenues were off close to 8%.

“We had to use reserved funds to fulfill our commitment to our partner allocations. We will need the communities continued support so we can maintain our current investments with our partner agencies,” commented President and CEO Scott Barr.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.

Through the fifth week of the campaign, the campaign total is $292,364. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.