Commission OKs lot split, replat request, board appointment

SIDNEY — The Sidney Planning Commission OK’d a lot split and replat request on Fair Road, as well as approved an appointment to the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council during its the Monday evening meeting.

The Planning Commission approved the reappointment of Bob Humble, who is also the Sidney City Schools superintendent, to the CRA Housing Council.

The CRA Housing Council is comprised of two members appointed by the Sidney mayor, two members appointed by City Council, and one member appointed by the Planning Commission. The majority of the CRA Housing Council members then appoint two additional members who are residents within the Greater Downtown CRA.

Humble was the member of the Housing Council appointed by Planning Commission in August 2019. That term ends on Oct. 31, 2021. Humble has agreed to another 3-year term on the CRA Housing Council which will expire on Oct. 31, 2024.

In other business Monday, the Planning Commission also approved the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of Sherman and Deb Forest and Russell and Terri Baker, for the approval of a lot split and replat to split a property and combine each half with the adjacent lot. The property is on the north-west side Fair Road between Highland Avenue and Campbell Road.

The lot split/replat is a two-part action, said Barbara Dulworth, community service director, the first being the lot split to evenly divide part lots 797 and 798. The lot split includes a note that “tracts to be combined with adjacent tracts and replatted. No new lots being created.”

The second part is the replat, to combine the resulting tracts with the adjacent properties at 644 and 658 Fair Road. Once completed, two new lots will be created, with one lot having 0.368 acres, or 16,030 square feet; and the second lot having 0.331 acres, or 14,418 square feet. The resulting lots have one single family dwelling on each lot.

There are no existing utility easements on this property, Dulworth said. No new easements are required, as all surrounding property is developed and there is no need for extending new utilities foreseen. Both new lots meets zoning code and subdivision regulations requirements for lot size, lot width, and maximum lot depth to width requirements.

Commission member David Gross asked Dulworth what motivated this action, after which Dulworth deferred to Havenar for a response. Havenar explained the owners bought the property after the structure on it burned down several years ago, and they wanted to obtain more side yard.

Because the lot split and replat are separate actions, two motions and votes were required, and if the lot split was not approved, the replat could not be approved either. The board unanimously approved both requests.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

