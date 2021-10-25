United Way created opportunities for students

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way and the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County has collaborated and hired a high school career coach, Kelly Edwards.

She works with the students that are graduating and entering the work force and makes recommendations to local employers that are hiring, of which most are funding partners of Workforce Partnership. Desired outcomes include transitioning students from no employment or part-time employment while in school to full-time employment with benefits immediately following graduation.

In doing so, their living wage and benefits will put them on a trajectory for success and make them less likely to need government or social services in the future. For employers, they are hoping to direct a new, first time employee that is better matched for their hiring needs, hopefully improving retention rates.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly Edwards in this position with Workforce Partnership. She will better match the appropriate skill sets and competencies to our local company’s positions. In doing so, high school graduates will be placed with full time employment in positions that offer benefits and income growth potential. The Career Coach role and our partnership with Workforce Partnership will have a significant impact on the lives of our local graduates and the community,” said Scott Barr, president, Shelby County United Way.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.

Through the sixth week of the campaign, the campaign total is $467,514. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.