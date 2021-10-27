125 Years

October 27, 1896

A special meeting of Temperance Lodge, F.& A. Masons, was held last evening to confer the Masters degree on two candidates, Robert Enders and Ben McLean of this city. Waynesfield lodge, of Waynesfield, Auglaize county, on special invitation from Temperance lodge, was present in the person of 26 of its members and exemplified the work by conferring the degree on one of the candidates.

——-

Judge Allen Smalley of upper Sandusky, will address a Free Silver meeting in the armory next Saturday afternoon.

——-

Samuel Kiehl, of the Deaconess hospital in Dayton, is here this week, completing his canvas in the interests of that excellent institution.

100 Years

October 27, 1921

Members of city council at their regular meeting last evening approved an ordinance, authorizing the director of public service to enter into a contract for the furnishing of electric energy to the city for power purposes for a period of 10 years. The ordinance was passed as emergency legislation.

——-

Last evening members of the Delta Theta Tau fraternity and their pledges were complimented with a delightful affair when a theatre party, at the Majestic to see “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” was given for their pleasure.

——-

The board of trustees of the Women’s Home Missionary Society of the M.E. Church, meeting in Providence, R.I. has elected Mrs. W.H.C. Goode, of Sidney, to the post of vice president.

——-

Misses Marion Strahlem and Ruth Servis were hostesses at a merry masquerade party last evening at the Strahlem home on South Franklin avenue. The Halloween stunts of bobbing for apples and contests were conducted, with Misses Mildred Inskeep, Jean Stockstill, and Mabel Thie winning the favors.

75 Years

October 27, 1946

Dean A. Snyder, former Sidney teacher and school administrator, and now associate director of the office of war property distribution, Washington, D.C., was awarded a degree of doctor of laws at Baldwin-Wallace College, Berea, Friday evening. An alumnus of the college, Dr. Snyder, despite his government association, has kept his legal residence in Sidney.

——-

Preparations for a big Democratic rally to be held here next Thursday evening were completed last night at a joint meeting of the Young Democratic Club, the county Democratic central committee, and party candidates held at the Hotel Wagner. The speaker will be Robert Moulton, state director of commerce.

——-

The Sidney Teachers Association was host for a dinner last evening at the Moose Country club, honoring Fred Louys, the new superintendent of the Sidney schools, and Mrs. Louys. Miss Claire Gannon was chairman of the committee for the affair.

——-

A senior, a junior and two ninth grade students received a four-point rating in the first honor roll for the current year at Sidney High School. Ellen Carey was the senior; Jeanette Whitman, the junior; and Barbara Glore and Phyllis Hatcher, the two freshmen.

50 Years

October 27, 1971

A teacher at Central Elementary School, Mrs. Mary J. Meyer, 1143 Fairmont Drive, has been named one of the Leaders in American Elementary Education for 1971.

Mrs. Meyer had taught third grade at Central for 17 years.

——-

The Parkwood Parent-Teachers Organization held its first meeting of the school year Thursday evening, October 21, in the multipurpose room of the school

The meeting was conducted by the president, Roger Frazier, who introduced the remaining officers: Lyle Fogt, vice president; Mrs. Bill Hirschfield, secretary and Mrs. Richard Clark, treasurer.

25 Years

October 27, 1996

Sidney’s brand-new downtown fire station was dedicated and toured by the public Sunday. Construction of the station began in August of 1995 and was completed on Sept. 30, 1996, at the cost of $2.8 million. The station has six bays and more than 26,000 square feet of space.

——-

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts in conjunction with the Council of Churches, are sponsoring a food drive on Saturday. All donations are appreciated.

——-

Local attorney and Shelby County historian Rich Wallace was the evening’s speaker at the Sunset Kiwanis Club meeting Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org