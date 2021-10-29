City hires new law director

SIDNEY — David M. Busick was officially appointed to the position of Sidney law director by Sidney City Council Monday evening, Oct. 26, with the adoption of legislation. The resolution ratifies the agreement the new law director signed the previous week.

Busick will officially become the sixth person to hold that position in the city of Sidney. He is the current law director for the village of Holgate, and until Friday, Oct. 15, was the law director of the city of Maumee. He will replace current Sidney Law Director Jeff Amick, who has held the position since Dec. 31, 2011. Amick is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Busick will work alongside Amick beginning Nov. 15 in a new position that was created by City Council Monday evening, as well. The newly created assistant law director position will officially cease to exist when Busick assumes the duties of law director on Jan. 1, 2022.

Busick, a native of West Milton, graduated from The Ohio State University in 1987 with a degree in political science and minors in military history and national security policies. He received his law degree from the University of Toledo in 1993.

Busick served as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office from 1994-1996 as he was building his private law practice. He has served as a special prosecutor and as an acting law director for various municipal and county entities. Some of the municipalities in which he has worked include Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon.

Long active in community affairs, Busick is a past president of the Henry County Bar Association, a past president of the Liberty Center Library Board, and a past president of the Napoleon Optimist Club. He has coached a number of youth sports teams including soccer at Liberty Center High School and softball for the Toledo Wizards Select Team.

Busick has served as adjunct faculty for Owens Community College, is a past president of the board of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church (Liberty Center), and holds membership in Pheasants Forever. A self-admitted “empty-nester,” Busick and his wife, who is a nurse, plan to relocate to Sidney in the near future.

“I join with all of council in welcoming Mr. Busick to our team,” Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said in a press release. “He will continue to serve as the city prosecutor and as our law director. He brings a wealth of experience which we know will serve him well in his new position.

“Since Jeff (Amick) notified Council on July 15, 2020, of his intent to retire Dec. 31, 2021, council members have worked diligently to fill not only the law director’s position, but the city manager’s position, both of whom are retiring within the next 60 days,” Barhorst continued. “It has been a team effort, the difficulty of which was compounded by the pandemic and a host of other issues. I am grateful to council for the determination and grit they have demonstrated throughout this process.”

“I am both excited and looking forward to getting back to Southwest Ohio,” Busick said in the release. “I plan to continue the great work that has been done by Jeff Amick over the past decade.

“I see great things in the future for the city,” Busick continued. “It is my intent to contribute to the positive momentum I feel from the mayor and council.”

