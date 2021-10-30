Reese hopes to help Jackson Center be the best it can be

JACKSON CENTER — Five candidates, which includes two incumbents and three newcomers, are seeking election Nov. 2 to the four seats on the Jackson Center Village Council.

Seeking seats are incumbents Leisha Elchert and Jesse C. Fark and newcomers Daniel P. Aikin, Jim Gooding, and Quentin Reese.

The Sidney Daily News sent questions to each candidate. One candidate — in alphabetical order — will be profiled daily for the next five days in the newspaper.

Quentin Reese, of Jackson Center, has been a teacher at Anna Local Schools for the past 33 years. He is a 1985 graduate of Jackson Center High School. Reese received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1989, and a master’s degree in youth/child development from the University of Dayton in 1993.

He and his wife Lisa Reese have four daughters, Haley Wogamen (28), Madison Aiken (26), Cassy Reese (22), and Chloe Reese (20).

Reese has previously served on Jackson Center Village Council for 12 years. He is currently serving on Jackson Center Planning Commission.

Why are you running for council?

“I am running for council to help make our village the best it can be. In these uncertain times solid experienced leadership is a must.”

Why do you feel you’re the best candidate to serve as a council member?

“I feel like I’m a good candidate because of my past experience in local government. I have served and made tough decisions for the village for many years. I have continued to serve on the planning commission staying up to date on current village business and opportunities.”

How can you improve communication with village residents?

“Communication can be bolstered by encouraging villagers to attend meetings and voice their opinions. Social media can also be utilized to communicate with our more tech savvy community members. The village website has gotten better and better at keeping us up to date and well informed about what is going on in the village.”

What is the biggest challenge the village is facing?

“The biggest challenge facing our village is uncertainty. We just don’t know what lies around the corner because of what we have gone through the last couple of years. Strength and stability will serve us well now and into the future.”