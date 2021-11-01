Garfield Ave. house fire ruled accidental

SIDNEY — An early Halloween morning house fire on Garfield Avenue has been ruled as accidental in nature by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ Fire Investigation Unit.

The Sidney Fire Department was dispatched on the report of a structure fire at 1225 Garfield Ave. at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. Upon arrival, smoke was observed coming from the attic. All occupants of the residence had safely evacuated and advised fire crews the fire was believed to be extinguished in the kitchen by the residents.

Fire crews initiated an investigation to confirm extinguishment. The occupants had attempted to control the fire prior to calling 911.

The fire caused moderate damage to the structure and was contained to 1225 Garfield Ave., which is owned by Ronald and Cheri Neth.

All off-duty Sidney personnel were recalled, Lockington and Anna Fire Departments and Anna EMS responded for mutual aid. AES and CenterPoint Energy were brought to the scene to secure the utilities.

The damage to the structure is estimated at $15,000 and $10,000 to the contents.

Occupants were displaced by the fire incident and are being assisted by family.

One of the home’s occupants was transported by EMS to the Wilson Health emergency room.

No fire personnel were injured during the event.