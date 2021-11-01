Narcotics Unit sees 24 people indicted

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County grand jury in regards to drug trafficking activity in the city of Sidney on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Upon hearing evidence, the grand jury handed down indictments on 24 individuals on 86 counts of drug trafficking. The drug trafficking charges included trafficking in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, tramadol, PCP, spice, and other dangerous drugs.

The Shelby County grand jury also authorized the seizure of $655 and one handgun related to a narcotics search warrant.

“These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months,” said a Sidney Police press release. “The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city.”

Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).