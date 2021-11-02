Ambos, Hoying, Egbert win Anna BOE seats

SIDNEY — Michael E. Ambos, Kurt Hoying and Blythe Egbert, three of the five candidates who sought to fill the three open seats on the Anna Local Board of Education, received the most amount of votes Tuesday.

The unofficial results released by the Shelby County Board of Elections show Ambos received 578 votes, Hoying got 556 votes, Egbert received 518 votes, Timothy Stroh got 452 votes, and Matthew Murray received 404 votes.

The race was comprised of two incumbents, Ambos and Murray, with the other three being newcomers who were seeking to serve on the board for the next four years.

Results will be certified by the board of elections on Nov. 15.