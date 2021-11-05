Active COVID cases drop by three in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Shelby County saw a small drop in active COVID cases this week.

There are currently 503 active COVID cases in the county — down three cases from last week. There are 6,240 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 6,743 cases of COVID-19 with 240 hospitalizations and 125 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 1,560,695 total cases of COVID-19, with 80,615 hospitalizations, 10,212 intensive care admissions and 24,763 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,827 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 34.63% of the population and up 93 people since last week. Statewide, 6,498,006 people have been vaccinated, which is 55.59% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 69 new cases were reported from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 6,968 total cases with 417 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

